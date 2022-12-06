Baker Mayfield Claimed By The Los Angeles Rams

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Free agent quarterback Baker Mayfield has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams after being released by the Carolina Panthers.

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield was claimed on waivers today by the Los Angeles Rams, per league sources. The Rams now inherit the remaining $1.35 million on Mayfield’s contract. Mayfield is expected to fly to LA by tonight and could play Thursday night vs. the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/CAIVhY25Nu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2022

This comes as just a low risk move as the Rams are now further out of playoff contention. Los Angeles placed Matthew Stafford on Injured Reserve and is out for the rest of the season. Adding Baker Mayfield is just more added depth at the quarterback position.

By claiming Mayfield, the Rams will now pay the remaining $1.35 million on his contract. It seemed like other teams like the San Fransisco 49ers who have just lost Jimmy Garoppolo, would take a shot on the former number one overall pick. They ultimately did not and also did not put a claim in for Mayfield.

One can argue Baker Mayfield may be the best quarterback the Rams have right now. Backup quarterback John Wolford and Bryce Perkins have not shown that they could be a starting quarterback in the NFL. In the past, Mayfield has shown that. It would not be surprising if he gets the start on Thursday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders.

This has been a lost season for the Los Angeles Rams. Their team has been riddled by injuries on the offense and defensive sides of the ball. Players like Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, a few starting offensive lineman, and Aaron Donald have all missed a significant amount of time. However, they are all not expected to return this season given that they sit last in the NFC West with a record of 3-9.

The future for Los Angeles is kind of murky as they do not have their first round pick this year. Maybe this is just an outlier of a season, and they can be more competitive next season if everyone is healthy.