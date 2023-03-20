NBA

Austin Reaves To Command 4-Year $50 Million As Restricted Free Agent

Owen Jones
Los Angeles guard Austin Reaves will reportedly command a four-year $50 million dollar contract extension when he becomes a restricted free agent this offseason according to Shams Charania.

 

Reaves has been a revelation for the Lakers as one of their top contributors ever since he came back from injury. He went undrafted after playing for Wichita State and Oklahoma. He has spent his first two years with the Lakers and has become a fan favorite.

Reaves is having a career year with the Lakers. He is averaging 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on the season. He has been one of the benefactors of LeBron James’s absence. James has been out for quite some time with a foot injury. Reaves was then inserted to the starting lineup.

Reaves’ Career Night

In last night’s game against the Orlando Magic, Reaves had a career night. He had a career high 35 points. 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. Even though it was against one of the worst teams in the NBA, Reaves still has shown that he belongs in this league. His play of late definitely plays into the contract he is projected to command this offseason.

At an average of 12.5 million per season is a pretty decent price to pay for the Lakers if they want to retain him. Reaves has been seen as a capable scorer and decent facilitator. The Lakers might be willing to let him walk, however, due to the amount he might ask for, that remains to be seen.

With Reaves playing at a high level, the Lakers will need to rely on him even when LeBron returns. The Lakers are -150 to make the playoffs according to California betting sites. The team contains superstars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It is nice to see a player like Austin Reaves blossom into a player worth that type of contract.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
