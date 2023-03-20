Austin Reaves To Command 4-Year $50 Million As Restricted Free Agent

Los Angeles guard Austin Reaves will reportedly command a four-year $50 million dollar contract extension when he becomes a restricted free agent this offseason according to Shams Charania.

Breaking down the rise of Lakers guard Austin Reaves and what lies ahead in free agency – on Run It Back at @fandueltv: pic.twitter.com/DCUdQ8HuDK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 20, 2023

Reaves has been a revelation for the Lakers as one of their top contributors ever since he came back from injury. He went undrafted after playing for Wichita State and Oklahoma. He has spent his first two years with the Lakers and has become a fan favorite.

Reaves is having a career year with the Lakers. He is averaging 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on the season. He has been one of the benefactors of LeBron James’s absence. James has been out for quite some time with a foot injury. Reaves was then inserted to the starting lineup.

Reaves’ Career Night

In last night’s game against the Orlando Magic, Reaves had a career night. He had a career high 35 points. 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. Even though it was against one of the worst teams in the NBA, Reaves still has shown that he belongs in this league. His play of late definitely plays into the contract he is projected to command this offseason.

At an average of 12.5 million per season is a pretty decent price to pay for the Lakers if they want to retain him. Reaves has been seen as a capable scorer and decent facilitator. The Lakers might be willing to let him walk, however, due to the amount he might ask for, that remains to be seen.

With Reaves playing at a high level, the Lakers will need to rely on him even when LeBron returns. The team contains superstars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It is nice to see a player like Austin Reaves blossom into a player worth that type of contract.