Atletico Madrid will be looking to get their season back on track with a win over Valencia in the Spanish league on Saturday night.

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia live stream

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Preview

Atletico Madrid are coming into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Real Sociedad and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways. They have picked up just one win in their last six league outings and it remains to be seen whether they can pick up all three points here. Atletico Madrid have an exceptional head to head record against Valencia and they are undefeated against Saturday’s opposition in their last 14 matches. There is no doubt that the home side will be the favourites heading into the contest despite their recent struggles. Meanwhile, Valencia have failed to win their last three league matches and they will have to improve immensely in order to get something out of this contest. Check out the best Atletico Madrid vs Valencia betting offers

When does Atletico Madrid vs Valencia kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Atletico Madrid vs Valencia kicks off at 20:00 pm BST, on the 22nd of January, at Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Team News

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico Madrid will be without Antoine Griezmann because of an injury. Geoffrey Kondogbia is currently suspended.

Atletico Madrid predicted line-up vs Valencia: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Hermoso, Gimenez, Lodi; Lemar, De Paul, Koke, Carrasco; Suarez, Cunha

Valencia team news

Valencia will be without Gabriel Paulista because of an injury. Jose Gaya is suspended for the visitors.

Valencia predicted line-up vs Atletico Madrid: Domenech; Correia, Diakhaby, Alderete, Lato; Foulquier, Racic, Guillamon, Musah; Duro, Guedes

