Home News atletico madrid vs valencia prediction premier league betting tips odds and free bet

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bet

Updated

2 seconds ago

on

Atletico Madrid will be looking to pick up a vital home win when they take on Valencia in the Spanish league on Saturday night.
 

Match Info Date: 22nd January 2022

Kick-off: 20:00 pm BST, Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Prediction

Atletico Madrid are coming into this game on the back of four defeats and a draw in their last six league matches and they are under immense pressure to bounce back strongly.
 
They are already 16 points adrift of the league leaders and any more slipups could see them drop out of the top four.
 
Meanwhile, Valencia are ninth in the league table and they’re coming into this game on the back of a three-match winless run in the league.
 
The visitors have struggled against Atletico Madrid in recent seasons and it remains to be seen whether they can take advantage of the home sides struggles and pull off an upset here.
 

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Valencia @9/1 with Bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Betting Tips

Atletico Madrid are undefeated in 36 of their last 38 home matches in the league. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points.
 
Atletico Madrid have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven home matches in the league. Bet on the home side to win with a clean sheet.
 
The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 19 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals.
 

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 10/11.

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Atletico Madrid vs Valencia from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Atletico Madrid: 2/5 with Bet365

Draw: 7/2 with Bet365

Valencia: 15/2 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 10/11 with Bet365

Under: 1/1 with Bet365

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Free Bet

