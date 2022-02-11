Atletico Madrid vs Getafe live stream: La Liga Preview, kick off time and team news

Atletico Madrid will host Getafe on Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano in La Liga.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe live stream

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Preview

Atletico Madrid ended the dominance of Real Madrid and Barcelona in La Liga last season when they secured 86 points to claim the league title. However, they have been disappointing with their performances so far in 2021-22.

Diego Simeone’s side are now even outside the top four, having suffered six defeats and six draws so far. Their latest league defeat came at the hands of a resurgent Barcelona who claimed a 4-0 victory at Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, Getafe will enter the match on Saturday on the back of a 3-0 victory over Levante. They have now moved out of the relegation zone following their recent good results. That included their shocking 1-0 victory over Real Madrid as well as their 4-2 home win against Granada.

Getafe are currently 15th in the league standings, having secured 25 points from 23 matches.

When does Atletico Madrid vs Getafe kick-off? The La Liga clash between Atletico Madrid vs Getafe kicks off at 9:00 pm BST, on the 12th of February, at Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico Madrid could be without several players this weekend, including Antoine Griezmann, Marcos Llorente and Geoffrey Kondogbia. While the availability of Daniel Wass is also doubtful.

Atletico Madrid possible starting XI:

Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso; De Paul, Koke, Lemar; Carrasco, Suarez, Correa

Getafe team news

Getafe also have several injury woes at the moment, with David Soria, Jose Juan Macias, Mathias Olivera and Sabit Abdulai all set to miss this weekend.

Getafe possible starting XI:

Conde; Suarez, Dakonam, Mitrovic, Cuenca, Olivera; Alena, Maksimovic, Arambarri; Sandro, Unal

