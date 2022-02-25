Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo live stream, kick off time and prediction – La Liga preview

Atletico Madrid face Celta Vigo in La Liga action this weekend, and you can find out how to live stream the match and get a free betting prediction below.

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo live stream — La Liga

If you're looking to follow the Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo La Liga clash online

When does Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo kick off?

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Saturday, 26th February, at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid

What TV channel is Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo on?

The La Liga battle between Atletico Madrid & Celta Vigo will be broadcast LIVE and in its entirety on LaLigaTV HD. Pre-match coverage begins at 19.30, with kickoff scheduled for 20:00 BST.

It's also possible to follow along with all the action LIVE using audio commentary and live betting interface.

Both features enable viewers to keep up to date with all the latest goings-on and the main stats while the game unfolds.

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo prediction – La Liga preview

After hosting a midweek UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester United, Atletico Madrid return to the Wanda Metropolitano to face Celta Vigo in La Liga action.

The reigning Spanish league champions haven’t enjoyed the best of campaigns domestically and currently occupy 5th place in the table, having amassed 42 points from 25 matches to date. Their opponent, Celta Vigo, are in 9th place in La Liga, with 32 points from 25 matches to date.

In the most recent UCL fixture against Manchester United, Atletico were unfortunate to only get a draw from the game. Diego Simeone’s side was happy to concede possession, but limited the Red Devils to very few shots and looked to have wrapped up the first-leg win thanks to a fine header from Joao Felix. Atletico went on to hit the bar twice (though Antoine Griezmann’s effort would likely have been ruled out for offside) before United’s teenage sensation Anthony Elanga leveled the score late in the game.

In the club’s most recent La Liga test, Simeone’s side rebounded well from the 1-0 defeat to Levante the previous week to win against Osasuna 3-0. Goals from Joao Felix, Luis Suarez, and Angel Correa were enough to wrap up all three points for Atletico.

Now, Atletico’s Argentine coach must switch his tactical attentions to a Celta Vigo side that has performed well away from home in recent months, amassing 17 points from its last 12 matches, and that will be fully refreshed and well-prepared after a week off.

Eduardo Coudet’s side is also in the midst of a five-game run without defeat, having beaten Osasuna and Rayo Vallecano and drawing matches against Sevilla, Cadiz, and Levante in recent weeks.

In that most recent contest at the Estadio Balaidos against Levante, Sky Blues fans will have felt hard-done-by to see the score end level. Celta Vigo dominated possession for long spells but Roger Maarti’s late goal for Levante cancelled out Franco Cervi’s 67th-minute opener for the hosts and the points were shared.

With Atletico still the defending La Liga champions and at least challenging for a top-four spot again this season, it’s little surprise to see that bookmakers have inserted Simeone’s side as favourites for the contest.

And, looking at the recent results between the two teams, we’re not going to argue a case for anything other than a home win come Saturday night either:

Celta Vigo haven’t beaten Atletico home or away in six attempts and haven’t emerged from the Wanda Metropolitano with three points since 2016.

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo prediction: Atletico Madrid 2 Celta Vigo 0 @ 6/1 with bet365