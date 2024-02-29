NBA

Atlanta’s rookie Kobe Bufkin has shown flashes of potential in his limited time with the Hawks

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Kobe Bufkin Hawks pic
Kobe Bufkin Hawks pic

At 26-32 this season, the Atlanta Hawks are fighting to stay in at least the play-in tournament. All-star PG Trae Young tore a ligament in his left pinkie. He had surgery earlier this week. That effectively leaves Young out for the rest of the 2023-24 season. With that, the Hawks are asking virtually every player to step up and increase their production. 

Atlanta is even turning to two-way players to come in and give the team quality production. The Hawks’ first-round pick Kobe Bufkin has done that in his recent games. Bufkin was the 15th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He’s been in the G League for most of the season but is getting his chance now. Can the 20-year-old continue to play well in the Hawks’ last 24 of the regular season in the minutes he gets?

Who is Kobe Bufkin and how has he been a positive addition to Atlanta’s rotation?


Not every first-round pick takes the same path to jump-starting their career. Certain players are unquestioned starters from day one. Others have to work for an opportunity just to get the chance to play in an NBA game. It’s been that way with Hawks’ first-round pick Kobe Bufkin in 2023-24. He’s played a majority of the season in the G League but has appeared in seven games for Atlanta. In those seven contests, Bufkin is averaging (2.6) points, (1.3) rebounds, and (1.3) assists per game.

While those numbers do not jump off the page, it’s the effort level and intensity Bufkin is bringing to both sides of the ball. In their last game vs. the Jazz, Bufkin had his best performance yet as a pro. The 20-year-old had seven points, two rebounds, five assists, and two steals in a win vs. Utah. It’s a small sample size but Bufkin looks like he could take on a much bigger role next season for the Hawks.


This season, Bufkin has gone back and forth between the NBA and the G League. He’s played 14 games with Atlanta’s affiliate team and is playing at a high level. Bufkin averages (23.6) points, (5.4) rebounds, (5,9) assists, and (1.4) steals in (32.0) minutes per game. The Hawks would love to see Bufkin be able to give them even half of that production next season. The rookie has shown a lot of potential in 2023-24 and should have a chance to earn more minutes in the last 24 games of the regular season.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Kobe Bufkin Hawks pic
NBA

LATEST Atlanta’s rookie Kobe Bufkin has shown flashes of potential in his limited time with the Hawks

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 29 2024
Jalen Green Rockets pic
NBA
Houston’s Jalen Green has reportedly been frustrated with his minutes in crunch time
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 29 2024

In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Rockets had the second overall pick. They took Jalen Green who did not take the traditional path to becoming a pro. Green played for…

Joel Embiid 76ers pic 1
NBA
Philadelphia has ‘hope’ that Joel Embiid can return by the end of March or early April
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 28 2024

Last season, Joel Embiid dominated the NBA and won his first league MVP. The former first-round pick was off to a hot start in 2023-24. However, nagging injuries took their…

Alperen Sengun Rockets pic
NBA
Rockets’ Alperen Sengun reminds Shaquille O’Neal of a young Pau Gasol
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 28 2024
klay thompson on a backcourt pairing with chris paul v0 HsfqeX5hPwBzj9fgyzZSu8Xf5UrLoUOsgHKqp25ileo ezgif.com resize
NBA
CP3 Returns, Warriors Bench Dominates In Road Win Over Wizards
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 28 2024
rsz 19763336600
NBA
Can The 76ers Stay Afloat In The East Until Joel Embiid Returns?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 27 2024
rsz trae young
NBA
Former NBA Star Says That Trae Young Is “Wasting His Prime” In Atlanta
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 27 2024
Arrow to top