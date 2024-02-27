This offseason, the Falcons parted ways with head coach Arthur Smith. He’d gone 7-10 in three straight seasons and failed to make the playoffs. To replace Smith, the Falcons hired a familiar face in Raheem Morris. He started the season as their defensive coordinator in 2020. After head coach Dan Quinn was fired mid-season, Atlanta turned to Morris as their interim head coach.

Now, the 47-year-old gets a chance to be a full-time head coach in the NFL. First up for the Falcons is the 2024 NFL Draft and it’s clear the team is targeting one position they’re in dire need of. Morris made comments about how Atlanta has struggled to find the right QB. He said he might not be the head coach for the Falcons if they had QB play. That’s a clear indication the Falcons believe the missing piece to their offense is a franchise QB.

Are the Falcons destined to take a QB with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

New #Falcons HC Raheem Morris on the team’s QB situation: “If we had better quarterback play, I probably will not be standing here at this podium.” pic.twitter.com/iD8qcJ6rsj — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 27, 2024



On their current roster, Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are the top QBs. Atlanta has tried to make it work at QB since Matt Ryan left and they haven’t found the right fit. In 2023, Ridder played in 15 games for the Falcons and made 13 starts. Heinicke started the other four games during the regular season. At 7-10, Atlanta missed out on the postseason and lost some tough games. Having a legit QB could change the outlook of their franchise.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Falcons are slated to pick 8th overall. The top QBs are going to be gone within the first five picks of this draft. If the Falcons want one of those players, they will have to trade up. At that point, it comes down to how much they believe in the current offensive talent they have. Are the Falcons a franchise QB away from being contenders in the NFC?

Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris says they want a QB who is “the best fit for our city.” “People are gonna read into those words — whatever.” 🎤 @jjones9 pic.twitter.com/JbcYB1ORUF — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 27, 2024



If Atlanta stays put at #8, they could still take a QB. Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy has continued to raise his draft stock and could be a potential first-round pick. Additionally, Washington’s Michael Pennis Jr. is a player the Falcons could keep their eye on. Raheem Morris said the team wants to find the QB that is the best fit for their city. We’ll have to wait until the draft in April to see what the Falcons had in mind.