Atlanta Hawks Trae Young Out For Tonight’s Game Due To Illness

Owen Jones
Young
Young

Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Chicago Bulls due to a non-COVID illness.

DeAndre Hunter is also out due to a knee injury he’s been battling for a week or so.

Young has been a consistent performer for the Hawks this season, averaging 26.2 points and 9.9 assists per game this season. Since he was drafted, Young has been one of the best young guards in the NBA.

The team did not disclose any further details about Young’s condition, but it is clear that his absence will be felt on the court. Young’s dynamic play-making and scoring ability have been integral to the Hawks’ success this season, and his absence will leave a noticeable gap in the team’s offense.

The Hawks will have to rely on their other players to step up in Young’s absence. Bogdan Bogdanovic and DeJounte Murray are expected to take on a larger role in the offense. It will be a challenging game for the Hawks, who are currently fighting for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, but they will be hoping to pull off a win without their star player.

The Hawks currently sit as the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 39-39. They are currently tied with the Toronto Raptors in terms of record. The Hawks are now +100 to make the playoffs according to Georgia sportsbooks.

It remains to be seen how long Young will be out of action, but the Hawks will be hoping for a speedy recovery for their star player. In the meantime, the team will need to regroup and focus on the task at hand, as they look to make a push towards the playoffs.

