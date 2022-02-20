Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Athletic Bilbao will take on Real Sociedad in a La Liga match at Estadio San Mamés on Sunday.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad live stream

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Live Stream

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Preview

Athletic Bilbao was last spotted kicking a La Liga ball away from home, in a match against Mallorca. They were unable to gain any points in the closely contested match, which finished in a 3-2 victory for the hosts.

The defeat has halted the team’s recent upward trajectory, which included impressive performances in cup and league games. As a result, they’ve risen to the point where they can compete for a seat in Europe.

On the other hand, Real Sociedad has managed to keep their Conference League qualification berth despite shedding a few points in recent games due to draws, thanks to their winless run from the start of the season.

They were last seen winning a home game against relegation-threatened Granada by a score of 2-0.

When does Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad kick-off?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad will kick off at 01:00 on 21st February 2022 at Estadio San Mamés.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Team News

Athletic Bilbao Team News

Nico Williams and Unai Vencedor will not play for Athletic Bilbao.

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; De Marcos, Alvarez, Martinez, Berchiche; Berenguer, Vencedor, D Garcia, Muniain; Williams, R Garcia

Real Sociedad Team News

Real Sociedad will be without the services of Carlos Fernández, Ander Barrenetxea, and Nacho Monreal.

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Gorosabel, Elustondo, Normand, Munoz; Merino, Silva, Zubimendi; Oyarzabal, Isak, Portu