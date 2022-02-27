Atalanta vs Sampdoria live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Monday, Atalanta will host Sampdoria at Gewiss Stadium in a Serie A match.

Atalanta vs Sampdoria live stream

You can watch the Atalanta vs Sampdoria live stream simply by following the simple steps below and signing up. You will also be eligible for their excellent free bets sign up offer.

Click here to join Bet365.

Sign up and deposit any amount into your Bet365 account.

Start watching the Atalanta vs Sampdoria live stream

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Top five football live streaming betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.

bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly Betfred – Great quality of streams BetUK – New site with great streaming options LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams

If you’re willing to watch Atalanta vs Sampdoria, Bet365 has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with Bet365 and watch the Atalanta vs Sampdoria live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join Bet365 by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Atalanta vs Sampdoria Preview

In recent weeks, the home team has struggled in the league. In their most recent match, they were defeated 1-0 by Fiorentina, a true depiction of their performance in a game in which they only mustered one shot on goal.

With 44 points from 25 games, Atalanta is in fifth place in Serie A. On Monday, they’ll attempt to get back on track as they continue their quest for Champions League football.

Sampdoria has had its ups and downs as well, but their most recent game saw them defeat Empoli 2-0. Fabio Quagliarella, a 39-year-old striker, scored both goals for the Blucerchiati, which were his first league goals of the season.

When does Atalanta vs Sampdoria kick-off?

The Atalanta vs Sampdoria will kick off at 00:45 on 1st March 2022 at Gewiss Stadium.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Atalanta vs Sampdoria Team News

Atalanta Team News

Atalanta will head into the game without Duvan Zapata, Aleksei Miranchuk, Luis Fernando Muriel, and Josip Ilicic.

Atalanta possible starting lineup:

Musso; Zappacosta, Toloi, Cittadini; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Maehle; Pasalic, Boga; Malinovskyi

Sampdoria Team News

Sampdoria will be without Mikkel Damsgaard, Sebastian Giovinco, Kristoffer Askildsen, and Manolo Gabbiadini.

Sampdoria possible starting lineup:

Falcone; Conti, Ferrari, Colley, Augello; Rincon, Ekdal, Thorsby; Sabiri; Caputo, Quagliarella