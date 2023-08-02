Soccer

Arsenal Consider Making A Move For 22-year-old Serie A superstar

Sushan Chakraborty
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on
Premier League giants Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer.

According to a report from Football Transfers (via Team Talk), Mikel Arteta’s side have registered their interest in the Georgian attacker. It is believed that they might have to break their transfer record, which they set by signing Declan Rice for a $134 million fee earlier this summer, to get the 22-year-old.

Arsenal’s Kvaratskhelia chase is fueled by two big factors

As per the report, there are a couple of reasons why Arsenal are dreaming of landing the Serie A star. First, they believe that the likelihood of Victor Osimhen’s continued involvement at Napoli would help their case. With Osimhen staying, the club could be open to letting Kvaratskhelia leave this summer.

Second, Arsenal are hopeful of maintaining a fruitful relationship with Napoli’s new sporting director Mauro Meluso. During his stint with Spezia, Meluso tipped Arteta’s side to sign Jakub Kiwior, and the club happily obliged. Arsenal are more confident of their chances of signing Kvaratskhelia with Meluso running the show at Napoli.

Napoli are determined to keep Kvaratskhelia

Although Arsenal are dreaming of getting the winger, Napoli maintain that Kvaratskhelia is not for sale. It has been claimed that Arsenal will need to table a massive offer to get Napoli to reconsider their stance. The 2022-23 Serie A winners are reportedly preparing to present an improved contract to Kvaratskhelia. If the two parties reach an agreement, it would be even more difficult for prospective suitors to lure the attacker away from Naples.

The north London club are not the only English team interested in Kvaratskhelia’s services. Newcastle United, who will be playing in the Champions League in the 2023-24 season, have also been linked with a move for the Partenopei star.

Kvaratskhelia joined the Serie A side from Dinamo Batumi for a mere $12.6 million fee ahead of the 2022-23 season. Playing on the left wing, the Georgia international dazzled onlookers with his footwork, inch-perfect passes, and creativity. He appeared in 43 games across competitions in his debut season, scoring 14 times and claiming 17 assists. Currently valued at a whopping $93 million, Kvaratskhelia sees his Napoli contract expire in June 2027.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Arrow to top