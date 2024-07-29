Soccer

Arne Slot Using Dutch Connections To Sign Joey Veerman For Liverpool

Jack Bellamy
Liverpool are hoping they can land PSV midfielder Joey Veerman before the new Premier League season begins.

Who is Veerman?

Arne Slot is planning to leverage his Dutch connections to approach Veerman regarding the possibility of joining Anfield. The influence of Veerman’s national teammates, Virgil Van Dijk and Cody Gakpo, could also play a role in convincing him to sign for Liverpool.

Veerman has spent his entire career in the Netherlands, starting at Volendam before moving to Heerenveen in 2019. His move to PSV in 2022 has seen him become a key player for the team.

Liverpool is in need of a midfielder who can fill the no.6 position in the long term, with Wataru Endo turning 32 this season. Veerman, at 25 years old, could be the solution they are looking for.

With Veerman’s contract expiring in 2026, Liverpool may have to pay a higher fee than anticipated, as PSV has not yet disclosed their asking price for the player.

Who else could Liverpool sign in the transfer window?

Takefusa Kubo, a winger for Real Sociedad, and Odilon Kossounou, a defender from Bayer Leverkusen, have emerged as potential signings for Anfield, aimed at addressing the vulnerabilities in positions occupied by veteran players like Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk.

Recently, Liverpool has also expressed interest in Wolves duo Pedro Neto and Rayan Ait-Nouri, a move that could cost the club approximately £100 million.

The latter part of last season highlighted the team’s weaknesses in both midfield and defense, indicating a pressing need for reinforcements in these areas if they aspire to compete for the Premier League title once more this season.

