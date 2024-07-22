Liverpool may have found a replacement for ageing Mohmad Salah and are closing in on Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo for a reported £55m.

Who is Kubo?

Kubo, a 23-year-old right winger often compared to the ‘Japanese Messi’, has already played for five Spanish clubs, including Real Madrid, RCD Mallorca, Getafe, Villareal, and now Real Sociedad. Initially struggling to secure a spot in Real Madrid’s team, Kubo was frequently loaned out.

Real Sociedad eventually signed him permanently in 2022 after an impressive loan spell. Currently in top form at Real Sociedad, Kubo has attracted interest from various clubs.

Reports suggest that Liverpool could be his preferred destination, with Sponochi claiming that he has traveled to England to discuss a potential £55m transfer.

Will Kubo replace Salah?

Liverpool may be in the process of planning to replace some of their older players. Reports suggest that Liverpool are eyeing Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou as a potential replacement for 33-year-old Virgil Van Dijk.

Kubo’s goal-scoring record doesn’t quite match up to Salah’s, with the Japanese winger only scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 41 appearances last season.

Given Liverpool’s strong creative players, Kubo could excel in a new environment. However, Takumi Minamino, another Japanese winger, struggled at Anfield before moving to Monaco, which could be a cautionary tale for Kubo.

Liverpool’s midfielder Waturu Endo has a close relationship with Kubo and has expressed his desire to see Kubo swap Real Sociedad’s colors for Liverpool’s red.

It seems unlikely that Liverpool will let go of Salah in the upcoming transfer window, especially since interest from Saudi Arabia appears to have waned.