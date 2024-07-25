Liverpool are in advanced talks and preparing a surprise £100m bid for two Wolves players, claims GIVEMESPORT.

Who are the two Wolves players?

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing Pedro Neto and Rayan Ait-Nouri, with Neto carrying a price tag of approximately £60m and Ait-Nouri valued at £40m. The competition for these players is fierce, with Arsenal, Newcastle, Tottenham, and Manchester United also expressing interest.

The question arises as to whether Neto and Ait-Nouri will secure a spot in Liverpool’s starting lineup. The team already boasts a strong lineup of talent on the left wing, where Neto typically plays, including Luiz Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and Cody Gakpo.

Ait-Nouri may struggle to displace Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas in the team. It remains uncertain whether these potential signings are intended to bolster squad depth rather than secure regular first-team action.

Despite Neto having three years left on his contract, reports suggest that he is Liverpool’s preferred target out of the two Wolves players, putting the club in a challenging negotiating position.

Where do Liverpool need to improve?

Liverpool showed their frailties in midfield and defence towards the end of last season and it will be a necessity for them to improve on those areas if they want to compete for the Premier League again this campaign.

New manager Arne Slot will have a different style to Jurgen Klopp and he might have the solution that Liverpool need in that area.

It’s no secret that some of Liverpool’s top talent are ageing such as Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk. Getting replacements for them will not be easy but it’s something that Liverpool must get done in order to keep consistent in their results and success.

Players such as Takefusa Kubo and Odilon Kossounou have also been linked with a move to Anfield to provide a solution to that problem.