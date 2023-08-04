Boxing News

Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Super-Fight?

Author image
Paul Kelly

Sports Editor
3 min read
Jake Paul Tommy Fury
Jake Paul Tommy Fury

Is the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz super-fight this weekend being contested for any belts? Read on to find out all you need to know about this bout and whether the winning boxer will claim any form of belt after the fight.

RELATED: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

What Belts Are On The Line In The Paul vs Diaz Fight?

Boxing fans are extremely excited to witness the return of Jake Paul for the first time since his loss to Tommy Fury. That’s right, Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is finally here and goes down this weekend at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas.

Given the fact Jake Paul is a relative novice in boxing terms and the fact this is Nate Diaz’s boxing debut, it comes as no surprise to learn that there are no belts on the line in the Paul vs Diaz fight.

‘The Problem Child’ is in fact a ranked fighter in the cruiserweight division, ranked at #205 in the division at 205-pounds. He is also ranked as the 32nd best cruiserweight in the United States, according to BoxRec.

For Jake Paul’s last fight against Tommy Fury, the World Boxing Council (WBC) created a special belt that both fighters contested for back in February in Saudi Arabia. The Diriyah Champion strap was on the line for the fight, with the Englishman lifting the belt aloft when he defeated the Ohio man.

However, this time around there are no belts on the line for the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight.

The Diriyah Champion belt was on the line for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury
The Diriyah Champion belt was on the line for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

ALSO SEE: Jake Paul Net Worth & Career Earnings | Nate Diaz Net Worth & Career Earnings

As of today for the main event, Jake Paul is the -360 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Nate Diaz as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +265 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and claim victory on his pro boxing debut.

What a fight we have on our hands from the American Airlines Center on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of this celebrity crossover super-fight.

RELATED: Jake Paul Boxing Record | Nate Diaz Boxing Record

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
  • 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
