With the biggest fight of his career fast approaching, we have taken an in depth look into the career of Gervonta Davis. This includes his net worth, career earnings, biggest career purse and his sponsorship deals. It’s safe to say that ‘Tank’ has earned a fair few dollars in his career, with the biggest pay days still potentially ahead of him.

Gervonta Davis Net Worth

Gervonta Davis has been a professional boxer since the age of 18. He has been boxing consistently for ten years straight now in the pro ranks, earning more and more money as his career progresses.

Up until recently, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather was Davis’ promoter. That is a telling factor as to how much money ‘Tank’ has made in his career. Given his nickname was ‘Money’, it comes as no surprise that Floyd Mayweather will have paid his fighters rather fruitfully.

As of April 2023, it is reported that Gervonta Davis’ net worth is $5 million (source: celebritynetworth.com).

More recently, Davis’ purses for each of his fights has been growing, given the fact he is fighting against better fighters, for world titles, in huge events on massive shows.

Of course, given the fact Gervonta Davis is a rich man, he likes his fair share of luxury items too. ‘Tank’ has acquired real estate, expensive jewellery, flashy cars and various other assets that have contributed to his riches.

This figure of $5 million is likely to grow for the Baltimore man after his next fight. His next fight is of course against Ryan Garcia on April 22, with the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada taking centre stage for the bout.

It’s safe to say that Davis’ net worth could even double within the next 12 months or so, provided he gets these massive fights and continues to win them. The fight versus ‘King Ry’ is the biggest of Davis’ career so far, and should he win his net worth will be sure to catapult even higher than it already is.

Gervonta Davis Career Earnings

After 28 professional boxing fights, Gervonta Davis’ biggest fight purse is reported to have been around $1.5 million. This was reportedly how much Davis’ earned for his last outing at the beginning of 2023 for his fight against Hector Luis Garcia, which he won with a nineth round knockout.

Prior to his last fight at the beginning of this year, his biggest purse was roughly $1 million for his WBA World Lightweight Title fight against Isaac Cruz back in December 2021.

This was Davis’ 26th professional boxing fight and his first defense of his WBA Regular title at 135-pounds. The 28-year-old went on to win the fight via unanimous decision, which has aged like a fine wine now looking at Isaac Cruz’s recent performances after suffering a loss to ‘Tank’.

The vast majority of Gervonta Davis’ income does come from prize fighting. Of course, he has many sponsorship deals outside of the ring which will help his salary and net worth, but it is punching people in the face for a living that pays Davis the most money. More on Davis’ endorsement deals later on.

With boxers you don’t really tend to have a salary as it depends on how many fights they have in a year or how active they are and at what level they are fighting. As Davis is a world level fighter and fights fairly regularly (roughly twice a year), his salary is estimated to be around $2 million annually.

This means that all in all, Gervonta Davis’ career earnings are estimated to be somewhere in the region of $26 million.

Gervonta Davis Boxing Fight Pay (Last 10) – Breakdown:

Davis vs Garcia – $4 million

Davis vs Romero – $3.2 million

Davis vs Cruz – $3 million

Davis vs Barrios – $3.5 million

Davis vs Santa Cruz – $3 million

Davis vs Gamboa – $3 million

Davis vs Nunez – $1.5 million

Davis vs Ruiz – $1.2 million

Davis vs Cuellar – $1 million

Davis vs Fonseca – $1.25 million

Purse info gather from sportspayouts.com

Total from last 10 fights: £26,264,000 million (including PPV revenue)

It is fair to say that Gervonta Davis isn’t short of a dollar or two. His net worth, salary and fight purses will continue to rise as his career develops and he gets the bigger fights. Of course, the more fights Davis wins, the more big money fights and opportunities for big pay-days he will get.

Gervonta Davis Earnings For Ryan Garcia Fight

Ahead of the biggest fight of his career this weekend against Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis is set to earn the biggest purse of his professional career to date.

According to sportspayouts.com, the Maryland boxing superstar is set to receive a $5 million purse from his upcoming fight against ‘King Ry’. In addition, he will share the pay-per-view sales with his opponent with a 50/50 split. As a result, his total income is expected to reach a minimum of $10 million, provided the pay-per-view sales do as well as expected.

So far in his career, his biggest purse was around $1.5 million for the Hector Luis Garcia fight back in 2022, but that will likely be multiplied by almost ten come fight night in Las Vegas on April 22.

Gervonta Davis — Record and Bio

Rank: #2 Lightweight (BoxRec)

Age: 28

Country: USA

Height: 5’5 1/2″ (166 cm)

Reach: 67 1/2” (171 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 28-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 26

Fights Won by Decision: 2

Gervonta Davis Endorsements & Sponsorship

Although the vast majority of Gervonta Davis’ earnings comes from prize fighting, he also earns millions of dollar outside of the ring too. These vast sponsorships deals from outside of the ring are a big player in boosting Davis’ net worth and salary.

The 28-year-old’s biggest endorsement deal as of today is his partnership with apparel brand Under Armour. Davis inked the deal in 2017 and had a billboard erected in his birthplace of Baltimore to celebrate the occasion. ‘Tank’ is certainly earning an fortune from his endorsement deal with Under Armour. However, the exact figure is unknown.

He has also worked with boxing clothing band Boxraw and has his own ‘Tank Collection’ on their website.

All in all, Gervonta Davis’ two main sponsorship deals certainly help boosts his net worth. Ultimately though it is punching people in the face for a living that pays ‘Tank’ his biggest purses.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Fight Odds

Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis goes down on April from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

This is one of the biggest fights of the year without any doubt, with ‘Tank’ and ‘King Ry’ meeting at a 136-pound catchweight for this fight.

Gervonta Davis is the betting favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks for this mega clash. You can back ‘Tank’ with your boxing free bets from this page, or alternatively back Garcia if you wish as the underdog.

Check out the latest boxing odds for the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight below with BetOnline, one of the best sports betting apps on the market.

Ryan Garcia To Win @ +200

Gervonta Davis To Win @ -250

Draw @ +1600

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

