Are the Lakers targeting UConn’s Danny Hurley as their next head coach despite the JJ Redick rumors?

Zach Wolpin
This offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with head coach Darvin Ham. He was with the team for two seasons and had a winning record each year. However, the Lakers wanted to move forward and Ham was not part of their future. Since he was fired, several candidates have been named. The most intriguing candidate is former NBA player and now analyst, JJ Redick. 

There have been multiple reports this offseason that Redick is the top candidate to replace Darvim Ham. Despite those rumors, we were hit with some breaking news this morning from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The NBA insider had the scoop that UConn Huskies head coach Danny Hurley is being targeted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Will Hurley leave UConn after winning back-to-back National Championships?

Danny Hurley being a target for the Lakers’ next head coach is shocking news


For the last six seasons, Danny Hurley has been the head coach of the UConn Huskies men’s basketball program. He has a 141-58 record and has gone 68-11 over the last two seasons en route to winning back-t0-back National Championships. Hurley had to climb his way through the ranks over his coaching career and has reached the pinnacle of the sport. Has the 51-year-old seen enough in college and is ready for a new challenge? There’s a chance according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA insider reported that the Lakers are preparing a massive long-term contract for Hurley. He’s coached at just about every level in the sport except for the NBA. While the Lakers’ head coaching job is one of the most coveted in the NBA, it’s hard to see Danny Hurley leaving UConn. The culture and winning DNA that Hurley has established at UConn cannot be replaced with another coach. Hurley is the straw that stirs the drink for the Huskies. Players win games but coaches put their team in a position to do that and Danny Hurley has proved he’s one of the best.


Just yesterday, Shams Charania reported that the Lakers were “zeroing in” on JJ Redick as their next head coach. Then Adrian Wojnarowski hits us with the Danny Hurley news this morning. Both men have never coached in the NBA. Redick has zero coaching experience at any level and Danny Hurley has been a coach since 2001, starting in high school. A decision will be made by the Lakers sooner than later and they’ll have to choose between Danny Hurley and JJ Redick. Who would fit the best with what the Lakers are trying to build?

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
