DeAndre Hopkins played his first game for the Chiefs last week just days after signing from Tennessee and after his fist full week with the Chiefs, head coach Andy Reid is expecting more from his new wideout.

Andy Reid Wants The Best Out Of Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins played his first game for the Chiefs in week 8, but he wasn’t able to show his best self with the wideout still getting used to Kansas City’s play calls.

Hopkins had just two receptions from three targets in the Chiefs week 8 win over the Raiders, with 29 yards on his Kansas City debut at Allegiant Stadium.

The Chiefs are matched up against Tampa Bay in Monday night football this week and head coach Andy Reid is expecting a much bigger performance from his new trade acquisition.

“He was chomping at the bit on the sideline wanting to play,” Reid said on Monday. “and at the same time, knowing that he didn’t have all of it down so there was a patience there, but he was into the game and I think you’ll be able to see more this next game.

… just getting started https://t.co/YaPuwTpfRE — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) October 28, 2024

Reid along with all of Kansas City is excited to see Hopkins play this year and he should enjoy a better performance in week 9 against the Buccaneers now he has been with the team for over a week.

“I thought he looked good out there, he did a nice job. He did a nice job in the run game, did a nice job in the pass game, had the big third down catch right off the bench and did well with that.”

Hopkins has been brought in by the Chiefs to replace the likes of Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown, with last year’s Super Bowl champions struggling in an injury crisis across the board.

The former Titans receiver is an interesting trade acquisition and fans are already excited at the prospect of having two fit wideouts again, with Hopkins expected to play most snaps alongside rookie speedster Xavier Worthy.

Despite their injuries, the Chiefs are still yet to lose a game this year as they hunt down an NFL record of three Super Bowl’s in a row this season.