Andy Reid Expects More Out Of DeAndre Hopkins In Monday Night Football Against The Buccaneers

Olly Taliku
DeAndre Hopkins played his first game for the Chiefs last week just days after signing from Tennessee and after his fist full week with the Chiefs, head coach Andy Reid is expecting more from his new wideout.  

Andy Reid Wants The Best Out Of Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins played his first game for the Chiefs in week 8, but he wasn’t able to show his best self with the wideout still getting used to Kansas City’s play calls.

Hopkins had just two receptions from three targets in the Chiefs week 8 win over the Raiders, with 29 yards on his Kansas City debut at Allegiant Stadium.

The Chiefs are matched up against Tampa Bay in Monday night football this week and head coach Andy Reid is expecting a much bigger performance from his new trade acquisition.

“He was chomping at the bit on the sideline wanting to play,” Reid said on Monday. “and at the same time, knowing that he didn’t have all of it down so there was a patience there, but he was into the game and I think you’ll be able to see more this next game.

Reid along with all of Kansas City is excited to see Hopkins play this year and he should enjoy a better performance in week 9 against the Buccaneers now he has been with the team for over a week.

“I thought he looked good out there, he did a nice job. He did a nice job in the run game, did a nice job in the pass game, had the big third down catch right off the bench and did well with that.”

Hopkins has been brought in by the Chiefs to replace the likes of Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown, with last year’s Super Bowl champions struggling in an injury crisis across the board.

The former Titans receiver is an interesting trade acquisition and fans are already excited at the prospect of having two fit wideouts again, with Hopkins expected to play most snaps alongside rookie speedster Xavier Worthy.

Despite their injuries, the Chiefs are still yet to lose a game this year as they hunt down an NFL record of three Super Bowl’s in a row this season.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
