All three of the Western Conference heavyweights were in action on Tuesday night. The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves were tied for #1 spot, and the Oklahoma City Thunder sat just a game back with less than a week left in the NBA regular season.

They’ll go into Wednesday with the standings looking the same, though, as all three were victorious in their respective contests on the evening.

Wolves, Thunder, Nuggets All Win During Tuesday’s NBA Action

The night was highlighted by Anthony Edwards. Minnesota’s young star scored 51 points in his team’s 130-121 win over the Washington Wizards, setting a career scoring high. The victory for the Wolves helped them keep pace with the Nuggets for the top spot, as Denver was able to hand the Utah Jazz their 13th straight loss.

The Thunder did their part, as well. The visiting Kings took a 19-point lead into halftime, but OKC was able to rally back in order to secure a 112-105 victory over reeling Sacramento. It is just the second win for the Thunder in their last five games, and will take on the Spurs on Wednesday before finishing the NBA regular season with a tough weekend slate against the Bucks and Mavericks.

Wolves Will Take On Nuggets On Wednesday Night

“You’re going up against Denver tomorrow… You guys are battling for that top spot in the West. Are you going to have anything left after this huge game to take on these Denver Nuggets?” Anthony Edwards: “Hell yeah!” 😂pic.twitter.com/U7s7BigUBG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 10, 2024

One of the most important games of the season will take place on Wednesday night. The Timberwolves and Nuggets will play one another in an NBA on ESPN broadcast, with the winner taking an important one-game lead in the conference into the latter part of the week. The game could carry slightly more weight for the Wolves, though, as Denver’s final two opponents are the Grizzlies and Spurs. Minnesota still has to play against the Suns and Hawks.

The wins by all three teams guarantee that they will all be in the top-3 when all is said and done. The Los Angeles Clippers entered the night in 4th place and 3.5 games back of the Thunder, but have run out of possible games in order to mount any type of comeback.