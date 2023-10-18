This weekend’s billing in Abu Dhabi pits two champions against each other – the anticipation is palpable for UFC 294. Despite falling to his one and only defeat earlier this year, we are looking at Alexander Volkanovski’s UFC record as he puts his featherweight belt on the line.

Alexander Volkanovski UFC Record

UFC Fights – 14

– 14 Wins – 13 (5 by TKO)

– 13 (5 by TKO) Defeats – 1

– 1 Overall Fighting Record: 26-2-0

Who Did Alexander Volkanovski Lose To?

Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski suffered his first UFC defeat earlier this year, having stepped up a weight class in order to fight Islam Makhachev, who happens to be this weekend’s opponent.

UFC 294’s main event billing will see a rematch of that fascinating clash from all the way back in February. Volkanovski has the potential to pull off one of the greatest late notice wins having replaced Charles Oliveira, who Makhachev was originally scheduled to fight in another rematch.

The latter will still be defending his own lightweight title, but Volkanovski will be seeking revenge after the Fight of the Night defeat at UFC 284, where Makhachev won by unanimous decision.

Despite the highly-anticipated Oliveira vs Makhachev bout being put on the back-burner for the time being, this has the potential to be a historic night for the UFC.

Not only is it the first time that champions in different divisions have contested the same title twice, but Volkanovski can also become the fourth fighter to be champion in two divisions at the same time.

Alexander Volkanovski Opponent History (UFC)

Result Opponent Method Event Date Win Yair Rodríguez TKO (punches) UFC 290 July 8, 2023 Loss Islam Makhachev Decision (unanimous) UFC 284 February 12, 2023 Win Max Holloway Decision (unanimous) UFC 276 July 2, 2022 Win Jung Chan-sung TKO (punches) UFC 273 April 9, 2022 Win Brian Ortega Decision (unanimous) UFC 266 September 25, 2021 Win Max Holloway Decision (split) UFC 251 July 12, 2020 Win Max Holloway Decision (unanimous) UFC 245 December 14, 2019 Win José Aldo Decision (unanimous) UFC 237 May 11, 2019 Win Chad Mendes TKO (punches) UFC 232 December 29, 2018 Win Darren Elkins Decision (unanimous) UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs. Ivanov July 14, 2018 Win Jeremy Kennedy TKO (punches and elbows) UFC 221 February 11, 2018 Win Shane Young Decision (unanimous) UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs. Tybura November 19, 2017 Win Mizuto Hirota Decision (unanimous) UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Hunt June 11, 2017 Win Yusuke Kasuya TKO (punches) UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Brunson November 26, 2016

Islam Makhachev Vs Alexander Volkanovski – UFC 294 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 📊 Records: Islam Makhachev (24-1-0) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2-0)

Islam Makhachev (24-1-0) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2-0) 📅 Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1PM EST

Approx. 1PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Lightweight Title

UFC Lightweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 🎲 Fight Odds: Makhachev -340 | Volkanovski +270

