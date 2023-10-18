This weekend’s billing in Abu Dhabi pits two champions against each other – the anticipation is palpable for UFC 294. Despite falling to his one and only defeat earlier this year, we are looking at Alexander Volkanovski’s UFC record as he puts his featherweight belt on the line.
Alexander Volkanovski UFC Record
- UFC Fights – 14
- Wins – 13 (5 by TKO)
- Defeats – 1
- Overall Fighting Record: 26-2-0
Who Did Alexander Volkanovski Lose To?
Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski suffered his first UFC defeat earlier this year, having stepped up a weight class in order to fight Islam Makhachev, who happens to be this weekend’s opponent.
UFC 294’s main event billing will see a rematch of that fascinating clash from all the way back in February. Volkanovski has the potential to pull off one of the greatest late notice wins having replaced Charles Oliveira, who Makhachev was originally scheduled to fight in another rematch.
The latter will still be defending his own lightweight title, but Volkanovski will be seeking revenge after the Fight of the Night defeat at UFC 284, where Makhachev won by unanimous decision.
Despite the highly-anticipated Oliveira vs Makhachev bout being put on the back-burner for the time being, this has the potential to be a historic night for the UFC.
Not only is it the first time that champions in different divisions have contested the same title twice, but Volkanovski can also become the fourth fighter to be champion in two divisions at the same time.
Alexander Volkanovski Opponent History (UFC)
|Result
|Opponent
|Method
|Event
|Date
|Win
|Yair Rodríguez
|TKO (punches)
|UFC 290
|July 8, 2023
|Loss
|Islam Makhachev
|Decision (unanimous)
|UFC 284
|February 12, 2023
|Win
|Max Holloway
|Decision (unanimous)
|UFC 276
|July 2, 2022
|Win
|Jung Chan-sung
|TKO (punches)
|UFC 273
|April 9, 2022
|Win
|Brian Ortega
|Decision (unanimous)
|UFC 266
|September 25, 2021
|Win
|Max Holloway
|Decision (split)
|UFC 251
|July 12, 2020
|Win
|Max Holloway
|Decision (unanimous)
|UFC 245
|December 14, 2019
|Win
|José Aldo
|Decision (unanimous)
|UFC 237
|May 11, 2019
|Win
|Chad Mendes
|TKO (punches)
|UFC 232
|December 29, 2018
|Win
|Darren Elkins
|Decision (unanimous)
|UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs. Ivanov
|July 14, 2018
|Win
|Jeremy Kennedy
|TKO (punches and elbows)
|UFC 221
|February 11, 2018
|Win
|Shane Young
|Decision (unanimous)
|UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs. Tybura
|November 19, 2017
|Win
|Mizuto Hirota
|Decision (unanimous)
|UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Hunt
|June 11, 2017
|Win
|Yusuke Kasuya
|TKO (punches)
|UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Brunson
|November 26, 2016
Islam Makhachev Vs Alexander Volkanovski – UFC 294 Fight Info
- 🥊 UFC Fight: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski
- 📊 Records: Islam Makhachev (24-1-0) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2-0)
- 📅 Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1PM EST
- 🏆 Title: UFC Lightweight Title
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
- 🏟 Venue: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Makhachev -340 | Volkanovski +270
