UFC

Alexander Volkanovski UFC Record: Featherweight Champion Has Just One Defeat in the UFC

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Alexander Volkanovski UFC Record
Alexander Volkanovski UFC Record

This weekend’s billing in Abu Dhabi pits two champions against each other –  the anticipation is palpable for UFC 294. Despite falling to his one and only defeat earlier this year, we are looking at Alexander Volkanovski’s UFC record as he puts his featherweight belt on the line.

Alexander Volkanovski UFC Record

  • UFC Fights – 14
  • Wins – 13 (5 by TKO)
  • Defeats – 1
  • Overall Fighting Record: 26-2-0

Who Did Alexander Volkanovski Lose To?

Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski suffered his first UFC defeat earlier this year, having stepped up a weight class in order to fight Islam Makhachev, who happens to be this weekend’s opponent.

UFC 294’s main event billing will see a rematch of that fascinating clash from all the way back in February. Volkanovski has the potential to pull off one of the greatest late notice wins having replaced Charles Oliveira, who Makhachev was originally scheduled to fight in another rematch.

The latter will still be defending his own lightweight title, but Volkanovski will be seeking revenge after the Fight of the Night defeat at UFC 284, where Makhachev won by unanimous decision.

Despite the highly-anticipated Oliveira vs Makhachev bout being put on the back-burner for the time being, this has the potential to be a historic night for the UFC.

Not only is it the first time that champions in different divisions have contested the same title twice, but Volkanovski can also become the fourth fighter to be champion in two divisions at the same time.

RELATED: Alexander Volkanovski Net Worth: Featherweight Champion Boasts $3.5m Net Worth 

Alexander Volkanovski Opponent History (UFC)

Result Opponent Method Event Date
Win Yair Rodríguez TKO (punches) UFC 290 July 8, 2023
Loss Islam Makhachev Decision (unanimous) UFC 284 February 12, 2023
Win Max Holloway Decision (unanimous) UFC 276 July 2, 2022
Win Jung Chan-sung TKO (punches) UFC 273 April 9, 2022
Win Brian Ortega Decision (unanimous) UFC 266 September 25, 2021
Win Max Holloway Decision (split) UFC 251 July 12, 2020
Win Max Holloway Decision (unanimous) UFC 245 December 14, 2019
Win José Aldo Decision (unanimous) UFC 237 May 11, 2019
Win Chad Mendes TKO (punches) UFC 232 December 29, 2018
Win Darren Elkins Decision (unanimous) UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs. Ivanov July 14, 2018
Win Jeremy Kennedy TKO (punches and elbows) UFC 221 February 11, 2018
Win Shane Young Decision (unanimous) UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs. Tybura November 19, 2017
Win Mizuto Hirota Decision (unanimous) UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Hunt June 11, 2017
Win Yusuke Kasuya TKO (punches) UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Brunson November 26, 2016

Islam Makhachev Vs Alexander Volkanovski – UFC 294 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski
  • 📊 Records: Islam Makhachev (24-1-0) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2-0)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Lightweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Makhachev -340 | Volkanovski +270

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
makhachev 1
UFC

LATEST Islam Makhachev Net Worth, Sponsorship Deals & Endorsements: UFC Lightweight King Sits On $1m Net Worth

Author image Louis Fargher  •  15min
Makhachev vs Volkanovski UFC
UFC
When Are The UFC 294 Weigh-Ins Ahead Of Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski?
Author image Cai Parry  •  1h

MMA fans will be eagerly anticipating this weekend’s UFC 294 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi as Islam Makhachev takes on Alexander Volkanovski in a Lightweight Championship bout. Read…

volkufc 1
UFC
Alexander Volkanovski Net Worth: Featherweight Champion Boasts $3.5m Net Worth
Author image Louis Fargher  •  24min

Alexander Volkanovski will face Islam Makhachev for the Lightweight Title this weekend on just two weeks notice. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the…

e31696ff789abb5fddce01c7ed79db21
UFC
Charles Oliveira ruled out of UFC 294 main event as Volkanovski steps in to fight Makhachev
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Oct 11 2023
d6764 16417065347627 1920
UFC
Dillon Danis puts his name forward for UFC 294 clash vs Khamzat Chimaev
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Oct 11 2023
Bobby Green Next Opponent
UFC
Renato Moicano Favored At 7/4 To Take On Bobby Green In Exclusive Next Opponent Odds
Author image Cai Parry  •  Oct 9 2023
mateusz gamrot
UFC
Betting Odds for Mateusz Gamrot’s Next Opponent: “Gamer” Has Charles Oliveira in His Sights
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 25 2023
Arrow to top