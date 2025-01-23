NFL

Al Golden is leaving Notre Dame to be the Bengals’ next defensive coordinator

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Al Golden Notre Dame pic
Al Golden Notre Dame pic

Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell just short in 2024. They finished the regular season 11-1 and earned the seventh seed in the college football playoffs. The bracket fell favorably for the Fighting Irish and they made a run to the National Championship. 

However, they ran into the buzzsaw that was the Ohio State Buckeyes. Notre Dame needed a near-perfect game to stop Ohio State on Monday. The Irish lost 34-23 and ended the season 14-2. Defensive coordinator Al Golden will not be returning to Notre Dame in 2024. Golden accepted the job to be the next defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Al Golden is re-joining Zac Taylor’s coaching staff in Cincinnati


In 2024, Al Golden’s defensive unit at Notre Dame was one of the best in the country. They were tied with Army, allowing (15.5) points per game. That was the fourth-best of all Division One teams. Additionally, Notre Dame’s (169.4) passing yards per game allowed during the regular season was the fourth-lowest in the country. Al Golden had the luxury of having star talent on all levels on his defense with the Fighting Irish.

He was the defensive coordinator in each of Marcus Freeman’s first three seasons at Notre Dame. Before he joined the Irish, Al Golden was with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020 and 2021. He was the Bengals’ linebacker coach under head coach Zac Taylor. Golden was part of the coaching staff that went to the Super Bowl and lost to the Rams. After three seasons with Notre Dame, Golden is re-joining the Bengals. This time as their new defensive coordinator.

Al Golden is replacing Lou Anarumo who was DC for six seasons. He was fired after the 2024 season, the second straight year the Bengals missed the postseason. Anarumo had a mix of young talent and veteran players last season. Cincinnati had one of the worst overall defenses in the NFL. Despite winning their final five games in 2024, the Bengals still missed the playoffs. Zac Taylor needed to make a change this offseason and that came on defense. Now, Al Golden is back with Cincinnati to help try and fix a struggling defensive unit.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Jalen Milroe Alabama pic
NFL

LATEST Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly ‘love’ Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 23 2025
Omarion Hampton UNC pic
NFL
Who are the top four RBs in the 2025 NFL draft class?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 23 2025

At the end of April, the 2025 NFL draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Teams have been preparing months in advance for that moment. Drafting the right players…

Trent Baalke Jags pic
NFL
Jacksonville is hitting an organizational overhaul by parting ways with GM Trent Baalke
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 23 2025

With a 4-13 record in 2024, the Jacksonville Jaguars own the fifth pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Immediately after the season’s end, head coach Doug Pederson was fired after…

Al Golden Notre Dame pic
NFL
Al Golden is leaving Notre Dame to be the Bengals’ next defensive coordinator
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 23 2025
John Spytek Bucs pic
NFL
John Spytek is the Raiders’ fifth general manager since the team relocated in 2020
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 23 2025
Liam Coen Bucs pic
NFL
Liam Coen is signing a new contract with the Bucs, will remove himself from Jacksonville’s head coaching search
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 22 2025
Browns helmet pic
NFL
Do the Cleveland Browns need to draft a QB with the second overall pick?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 22 2025
Arrow to top