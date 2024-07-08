Aidan Hutchinson has said that the Detroit Lions are enjoying all of the hype around their team after last years successful season and they are already prepared to go again next year.

Aidan Hutchinson Basking In Lions Hype

The Detroit Lions finally enjoyed a good season last year after over 30 years of struggle, with Dan Campbell leading the franchise to its first division title since 1993.

As a lifelong citizen of Michigan, last year’s success in Detroit arguably meant more to defensive end Aidan Hutchinson than anyone else in the Lions team.

An emotional Aidan Hutchinson after the Detroit Lions clinched a birth to the NFC Championship game #OnePride pic.twitter.com/iTaS0e7QHB — Crunch Time Sports (@officialctpod) July 5, 2024

Speaking ahead of the 2024 season, Hutchinson has ensured fans that the Lions are keen to build on last season’s success, saying they are still ‘hungry’ for more.

“It’s unreal. There’s a lot of hype coming into this year, but I think it’s well-deserved hype, I think a lot more guys on our team understand what this year is, and we understand what we got and we’re all ready.”

“I think everyone has put everything into this upcoming year, and I feel like for the years to come as well, because it’s not our last year we’re all playing,” Hutchinson said.

"I feel like it's the year. With every fiber of my body, I feel like it's the year.” Aidan Hutchinson believes in the Lions core, talking with me at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “Honestly, from this year on, every year is the year, with the guys that we have.“ pic.twitter.com/XLUIqna3iu — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 2, 2024

“There’s a lot of great players on this team, and I think we could just have repeated success over the next few years.”

The Lions can be proud of their milestone first Divisional title in 30 years during the 2023 campaign, but many surrounding he franchise believe they could’ve done even better last year after being beat by just three points in the Championship match against the 49ers.

Next season Jared Goff, Dan Campbell, Aidan Hutchinson and company will be looking to go one step better than this year towards making history in becoming the first ever Lions team to make the Super Bowl.

Detroit remain one of four teams in the NFL, and the only one in the NFC, to have never made an appearance at the Super Bowl.