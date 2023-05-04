Agent for Dillon Brooks Calls Shams Report “Fake News”

Dillon Brooks and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates have been dominating the NBA headlines all season, and none of it has to do with their on-court performance. But Brooks and his agent feel that they’ve been wrongfully attacked.

Brooks spent the first six years of his career with the Grizzlies, who drafted him in 2017. He made his name mostly on the defensive end, but got up to an 18 point average during the 2021-22 season. Memphis was one of the young, up-and-coming teams in the league, and Brooks was a big part of their culture and success.

Dillon Brooks And Agent Upset With Reporting By Shams

JJ Redick had the most logical take from any national media member on the Dillon Brooks “scapegoat” narrative this morning pic.twitter.com/Y58eGQlwjO — Bryson🐻 (@BrysonWright3) May 3, 2023

It doesn’t appear that the team will be wanting him back, though. Brooks is officially a free agent now that his season is over, and the Grizzlies have a decision to make on his future.

It was announced on Tuesday by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Memphis informed Dillon Brooks that he will not be brought back “under any circumstances”. And apparently, this bit of reporting did not sit well with the player and his agent.

The report may be true. Brooks was quite the headache for the Grizzlies this season, and his expiring contract likely comes as a breath of fresh air for the team’s front office. But there are those who have taken issue with the way that it was reported.

@ShamsCharania the leader of spreading false news and attacking players. Why any player in the league talks to this guy blows my mind. #weirdo https://t.co/Coj2b0aY6E — Mike George (@MikeGTdot) May 3, 2023

You don’t typically see language used in that way when reporting on a story like this. It was a bold, rash statement that was made just days after the conclusion of their season, and with plenty of time left until the next year starts. On ESPN’s First Take on Wednesday, JJ Redick said that he’d “be willing to bet that that language didn’t come from the Grizzlies”.

Brooks’ agent agrees.

“(Shams) is the leader of spreading false news and attacking players. Why any player in the league talks to this guy blows my mind”

Dillon Brooks is not the only problem for the Grizzlies. They have other roster issues to fix before the beginning of next season, and the decision on Brooks is just the tip of the iceberg.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like