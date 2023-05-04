NBA

Agent for Dillon Brooks Calls Shams Report “Fake News”

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz ja morant dillon brooks
rsz ja morant dillon brooks

Dillon Brooks and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates have been dominating the NBA headlines all season, and none of it has to do with their on-court performance. But Brooks and his agent feel that they’ve been wrongfully attacked.

Brooks spent the first six years of his career with the Grizzlies, who drafted him in 2017. He made his name mostly on the defensive end, but got up to an 18 point average during the 2021-22 season. Memphis was one of the young, up-and-coming teams in the league, and Brooks was a big part of their culture and success.

Dillon Brooks And Agent Upset With Reporting By Shams

It doesn’t appear that the team will be wanting him back, though. Brooks is officially a free agent now that his season is over, and the Grizzlies have a decision to make on his future.

It was announced on Tuesday by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Memphis informed Dillon Brooks that he will not be brought back “under any circumstances”. And apparently, this bit of reporting did not sit well with the player and his agent.

The report may be true. Brooks was quite the headache for the Grizzlies this season, and his expiring contract likely comes as a breath of fresh air for the team’s front office. But there are those who have taken issue with the way that it was reported.

You don’t typically see language used in that way when reporting on a story like this. It was a bold, rash statement that was made just days after the conclusion of their season, and with plenty of time left until the next year starts. On ESPN’s First Take on Wednesday, JJ Redick said that he’d “be willing to bet that that language didn’t come from the Grizzlies”.

Brooks’ agent agrees.

“(Shams) is the leader of spreading false news and attacking players. Why any player in the league talks to this guy blows my mind”

Dillon Brooks is not the only problem for the Grizzlies. They have other roster issues to fix before the beginning of next season, and the decision on Brooks is just the tip of the iceberg.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz ja morant dillon brooks
NBA

LATEST Agent for Dillon Brooks Calls Shams Report “Fake News”

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  34min
Brooks
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies Dillon Brooks Will Not Be Brought Back
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 2 2023

Memphis Grizzlies Dillon Brooks will not be brought back “under any circumstances” according to league sources surrounding the team.   The Memphis Grizzlies have informed pending free agent Dillon Brooks…

rsz 230501084048 01 steph curry warriors kings 043023
NBA
NBA Viewership Soars In First Round Of 2023 Playoffs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 2 2023

The NBA had one of its best two-week stretches in the last decade since the 2023 Playoffs began. The first round featured entertaining match ups, intriguing storylines, and unforgettable upsets,…

230425084135 01 nba 042423 jimmy butler
NBA
Shams: Jimmy Butler Injury “Wasn’t As Serious”, Could Play Tonight
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 2 2023
rsz jimmy butler injury
NBA
NBA: Ankle Looks Okay For Jimmy Butler In Instagram Post
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 2 2023
rsz fmxam0hbzkf346xxuamo
NBA
NBA: Lakers vs Warriors Most Expensive Non-Finals Ticket Ever
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 1 2023
rsz usa today 205710900
NBA
Cowherd: Steph Curry Passes Magic Johnson As Best PG Ever
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 1 2023
Arrow to top