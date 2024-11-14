After missing two games with a knee injury, Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf is expected to return in Week 11

After a 3-0 start to the 2024 season, the Seahawks are struggling. The team is 1-5 in their last six games and is 4-5 through their first nine games. Seattle has lost some tough games early on in the year have a tough second half of the schedule ahead. They still need to play the 49ers, Cardinals twice, Packers, and Vikings.

For their last two games, the Seahawks have been without Pro Bowl WR D.K. Metcalf. He sprained his MCL against the Falcons in Week 7. The 26-year-old was out Weeks 8 and 9 and Seattle had a bye in Week 10. After being a full participant at practice on Wednesday, all signs point to Metcalf making his return for the Seahawks in Week 11. The team is on the road to face the 49ers.

D.K. Metcalf is expected to return for the Seahawks in Week 11

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf was a full participant today in practice after missing two games with a knee injury. A sign that he’ll be back on Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2024



In the 2019 NFL draft, D.K. Metcalf was a second-round pick by the Seahawks out of Ole Miss. Metcalf instantly became a contributor on offense for Seattle. During his rookie season, Metcalf had 58 catches for 900 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Over six seasons with the Seahawks, Metcalf only missed one game due to injury. That was until he suffered an MCL sprain against the Falcons in Week 7. That forced the two-time Pro Bowler to miss two straight games for Seattle.

The Seahawks are 0-2 in their last two games without Metcalf. Seattle lost 31-10 to the Bills and 26-20 to the Rams in OT. In those two games, WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba had 13 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns. A majority of that production came in Week 9 when he had seven catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns. When Metcalf returns to the lineup in Week 11, Seattle is going to need elite production from their WRs if they want to hang with the 49ers. Earlier this season, Metcalf only had three catches for 11 yards when Seattle played San Francisco. He’s hoping to have a better performance in his second matchup vs. a division rival.