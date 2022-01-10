Bertrand Traore has said that a lack of game management cost Burkina Faso a 2-1 defeat in their Africa Cup of Nations opener.

The Stallions scored the first goal but conceded two penalties to lose their first AFCON game against Cameroon at the weekend.

Traore set up the first goal of the match, delivering a brilliant cross that was converted by Gustavo Sangare in the middle of the first half.

However, the team captain then clumsily brought down Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa to concede a penalty, which was superbly converted by Vincent Aboubakar.

The host nation got another penalty opportunity to extend the scoreline when Issoufou Dayo slid in on Tolo.

Aboubakar again made no mistake and managed to put his side in a commanding position for victory.

Burkina Faso tried to initiate a comeback after the interval but Andre Onana denied the opposition any goals.

Traore’s long-range free-kick didn’t yield the desired result while Cryrile Bayala’s close range effort was also denied by the Ajax goalkeeper.

The Stallions’ captain later told BBC Sport: “We had the game and then we threw it away.

“We had a lack of experience because we have got a young team.”

The 26-year-old also added: “To play in the opening game against Cameroon is not easy. We gave everything and fought to the end, but the only thing we didn’t do well was the game management.”

Burkina Faso are still seeking their maiden continental crown, with their best finish so far in the tournament coming in 2013 when they made it to the final. However, they lost the final match to Nigeria 1-0, with Sunday Mba scoring the vital goal.

They suffered group stage exit in 2015 before going out of the tournament from the semi-final stage in 2017.

And the third-placed team in 2017 even failed to qualify for the subsequent edition of AFCON.