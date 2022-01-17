AFCON 2021: Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi says his side are in a “big difficult situation”

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi has conceded that his side are in a “big difficult situation” after they slumped to a shocking 1-0 defeat at the hands of Equatorial Guinea.

Esteban Obiang scored the decisive goal for Juan Micha’s side on Sunday to boost their prospects for making it to the last 16.

Algeria had two goals ruled out for offside at the Douala Stadium while several of their efforts were also thwarted by goalkeeper Jesus Owono.

The Desert Warriors have been able to secure a single point so far from their first two AFCON matches. And with only a point, they are sitting at the bottom of Group E.

The defending champions also played out a goalless draw in their opening match against Sierra Leone.

Algeria now must win their final group match against Ivory Coast to have a chance of making it to the knockouts of the tournament.

“We are in a difficult situation, a big difficult situation that we have not experienced for a long time,” Djamel Belmadi said (as per BBC Sport).

“I’ll tell you that we are in a tough period, a really tough one.”

This defeat means that Algeria’s 35-match unbeaten run has ended which stretched back to October 2018.

It would be highly disappointing for Algeria if they exit the Africa Cup of Nations at the group stage, considering they boast one of the best squads in the tournament.

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez is part of the Algerian team while Said Benrahma and Ismael Bennacer are also members of their squad.