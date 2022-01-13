AFCON 2021: Aboubakar bags a brace as Cameroon seal 4-1 victory over Ethiopia

Cameroon have become the first team to make it to the knockouts of AFCON 2021 as they thrashed Ethiopia 4-1 on Thursday.

Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi both earned a brace to claim an emphatic victory for the Indomitable Lions at the Olembe Stadium.

The host nation fell behind early in the match when Dawa Hotessa Dukele shocked them by smashing a goal.

However, Toni Conceicao’s side made a strong comeback and neutralised Ethiopia’s advantage through Ekambi’s strike.

The score remained the same until the end of the first half but Cameroon ran riot after the interval.

Vincent Aboubakar almost decided the fate of the AFCON match early in the second half as he powered a thunderous header home before quickly adding another.

Ekambi then grabbed his second goal in the 67th minute to make it an emphatic scoreline.

With this victory, the Indomitable Lions have qualified to the knockout stages of the prestigious competition, having still a group game to play.

Aboubakar is currently the tournament’s leading goalscorer, having claimed four goals to his name so far.

The 29-year-old striker had already struck two penalty goals in the 2-1 victory over Burkina Faso last weekend.

Cameroon are the second most successful team in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations, having won five titles so far.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia are seeking their second AFCON title, having claimed the 1962 edition of the tournament.