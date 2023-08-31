Soccer

Adidas & Newcastle United’s Collaboration Teased Outside St. James’ Park

Sushan Chakraborty
Newcastle United and Adidas are reuniting, a good 13 years after going their separate ways. The official announcement of the said partnership will arrive on September 1, but the pair have already started teasing the reunion.

Amazon leaked Newcastle United’s new deal with Adidas

Two weeks back, streaming giant Amazon mistakenly leaked the upcoming collaboration between the Magpies and Adidas. They released the fourth episode of the docuseries “We Are Newcastle United” before the Toons fell to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City on August 19. Amazon acted promptly and took the episode down but the news had already broken by then.

In the episode, esteemed members of the board, such as co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, Chief Executive Officer Darren Eales, and Chief Commercial Officer Pete Silverstone are seen making the trip to Adidas’ mammoth headquarters in Germany. Through the clip, it was also confirmed that the two parties had agreed to an initial five-year deal worth “hundreds of millions.”

Club legend and Premier League’s all-time record scorer (260 goals) Alan Shearer narrated the section, saying:

The club meet with Adidas to strike the biggest deal in the history of the club. One which would be worth hundreds of millions over an initial five-year period.

Adidas and Newcastle United do damage control in innovative fashion

The deal accidentally leaked a good two weeks before it was supposed to be announced, but that did not force either party to jump the gun and confirm the collaboration in a hurried manner. Instead, they are using the opportunity to tease the partnership ahead of Friday’s confirmation.

Shortly after the Amazon episode leaked, Adidas went on social media to post an image of their logo in Newcastle’s traditional black-and-white colors. They also teased the date, September 1, in the post and used the caption “coming soon”.

Now, the same logo has been painted on the side of the Strawberry Pub in Newcastle. The pub is frequented by Toons’ fans and is located right next to Magpies’ home stadium, St. James’ Park.

Adidas’ previous spell with Newcastle lasted for 15 years (1995-2010), during which they produced some of the most iconic kits in the Premier League era.

