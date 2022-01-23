AC Milan vs Juventus live stream
If you’re looking to follow the Serie A clash between AC Milan vs Juventus, then Bet365 have you covered.
If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Bet365 and watch their AC Milan vs Juventus live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.
You can join Bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.
Join Bet365 and follow AC Milan vs Juventus
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
AC Milan vs Juventus Preview
- Check out the best AC Milan vs Juventus betting offers
- Check out our AC Milan vs Juventus prediction
When does Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich kick-off?
The Bundesliga clash between Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 16:30 pm BST, on the 23rd of January, at Olympiastadion.
Join Bet365 and follow AC Milan vs Juventus
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
AC Milan vs Juventus Team News
AC Milan team news
Juventus team news
Juventus predicted line-up vs AC Milan: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Chiellini, De Sciglio; Locatelli, Rabiot; McKennie, Dybala, Bernardeschi; Morata
Join Bet365 and follow AC Milan vs Juventus