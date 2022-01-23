Juventus will look to continue their impressive run of form with a win over AC Milan in the Italian league on Sunday night.

AC Milan vs Juventus live stream

AC Milan vs Juventus Preview

The visitors made a disappointing start to the campaign but they have improved significantly and they are heading into this contest on the back of eight unbeaten matches in the league. Meanwhile, AC Milan have failed to win three of their last six league matches and they will be desperate to pick up all three points here. Crosstown rivals Inter Milan are five points clear in the first place and the visitors will be desperate to reduce the deficit with a win here. Check out the best AC Milan vs Juventus betting offers

AC Milan vs Juventus Team News

AC Milan team news

AC Milan will be without Pietro Pellegri and Fikayo Tomori due to injuries. Frank Kessie and Ballo-Toure are away on international duty. AC Milan predicted line-up vs Juventus: Maignan; Florenzi, Kalulu, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Tonali, Bakayoko; Messias, Diaz, Leao; Ibrahimovic

Juventus team news

Meanwhile, Juventus will be without their experienced centre back Leonardo Bonucci because of an injury.

Juventus predicted line-up vs AC Milan: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Chiellini, De Sciglio; Locatelli, Rabiot; McKennie, Dybala, Bernardeschi; Morata

