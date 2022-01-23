Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News ac milan vs juventus prediction serie a betting tips odds and free bet

AC Milan vs Juventus prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Updated

26 mins ago

on

AC Milan will be looking to reduce the gap with the league leaders when they take on Juventus in the Italian league on Sunday night.
 

Match Info Date: 23rd January 2022

Kick-off: 19:45 pm BST, San Siro.

Bet £10 on AC Milan vs Juventus Get £40 In Free Bets

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

AC Milan vs Juventus Prediction

Milan are coming into this game on the back of a defeat against Spezia and they will be desperate to bounce back with a win here.
 
The home side cannot afford to drop points here if they want to remain in the title race and this should be a fascinating encounter between two evenly matched sides.
 
Meanwhile, Juventus are fifth in the league table and they are heading into this game on the back of four wins in their last five league matches.
 

AC Milan vs Juventus prediction: AC Milan 1-1 Juventus @25/4 with Bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets on Bet365 and back our prediction

  • Check out the best AC Milan vs Juventus betting offers
  • Find out where to watch AC Milan vs Juventus live stream

AC Milan vs Juventus Betting Tips

AC Milan are unbeaten in five of their last six matches against Juventus. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.
 
Juventus are undefeated in their last eight league matches. Bet on the visitors to pick up a win here.
 
The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 17 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
 

AC Milan vs Juventus betting tip: Get a draw at 21/10.

Bet on a draw at 21/10 with Bet365

AC Milan vs Juventus Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for AC Milan vs Juventus from Bet365:

Match-winner:

AC Milan: 17/10 with Bet365

Draw: 21/10 with Bet365

Juventus: 9/5 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 27/20 with Bet365

Under: 5/7 with Bet365

AC Milan vs Juventus Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £40 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Betfred sign-up offer:

  1. Click here to go to the Bet365 offer
  2. Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
  3. Deposit between £10 on the Bet365 sportsbook at the required odds
  4. Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your £40 Free Bets & £10 Casino Bonus
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens