Aaron Rodgers’ Quirky Move to Decide his NFL Future: The Darkness Retreat

David Evans
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has sparked more speculation about his NFL future, with rumors swirling that he will leave Green Bay this offseason. The New York Jets are currently the favorites for where Rodgers will play next season, but Rodgers is still deciding what this offseason will bring. In an effort to make a decision about his future, Rodgers has decided to undertake a unique approach to self-discovery – a “darkness retreat.”

During a recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Aaron Rodgers announced his plans to spend four days and four nights in complete darkness in a small house. “It has been on my radar for a few years now and I feel like it would be awesome to do regardless of where I was leaning after this season,” said Rodgers. “It’s been on the calendar for months and months and months. It’s coming up in a couple of weeks.”

The darkness retreat is designed to provide an opportunity for introspection and self-discovery. Rodgers has friends who have undergone similar experiences and had “profound experiences.”

“It’s a room, it’s a little house,” said Rodgers. “There’s a two-way slot they’ll drop in some food for you, but it’s isolation and darkness. No music, no nothing.” The only source of food and communication will come from a two-way slot, and Rodgers will have to rely on himself for company. However, he assured, “You can wear adult diapers if you want, but there’s actually a bathroom.”

“Just myself, isolation,” said Rodgers, as he confirmed that he did pay for this experience. The retreat has been on his calendar for several months and he is looking forward to the opportunity for introspection.

“It stimulates DMT and can sometimes lead to hallucinations,” said Rodgers. The quarterback believes that the isolation and darkness of the retreat can provide a unique opportunity for soul-searching.

Rodgers is setting out on a journey to help him decide his NFL future. The “darkness retreat” provides an opportunity for self-discovery through isolation and darkness. Whether this retreat leads to an epiphany for Rodgers or not, fans eagerly await his decision.

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
