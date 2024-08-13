Reigning European champions Real Madrid will meet UEFA Europa League holders Atalanta in the first game of the 2024-25 European soccer calendar, the UEFA Super Cup, this week. Continue reading to get all the key details about the fascinating encounter.

UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid vs Atalanta – Where To Watch In US

La Liga powerhouse Real Madrid and Serie A high-flier Atalanta will meet at Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday, August 14. The game will kick off at 9:00 PM CEST / 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT.

Real Madrid fans in the United States can tune in to CBS Sports Network to watch the game live on TV. For cord-cutters out there, Paramount+ will provide flawless live streaming.

Real Madrid vs Atalanta: Preview

Pre-season Journey

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti experimented with his starting XI on the pre-season tour in the United States. The Italian gave plenty of opportunities to younger players, which meant Los Blancos were not at their mesmeric best on the tour. They began their campaign with a 1-0 defeat to AC Milan on July 31. Three days later, they faced Barcelona and succumbed to a 2-1 defeat. Real Madrid’s only victory of the pre-season tour came against Chelsea on August 6. Lucas Vazquez and Brahim Diaz got on the scoresheet to bag a 2-1 victory for the All-Whites.

Atalanta also played three friendly matches over the summer. At the end of July, it played out a 2-2 draw with AZ Alkmaar. The following week, Parma took Atalanta to the cleaners, claiming a 4-1 win. In its final game ahead of the UEFA Super Cup, Atalanta lost 3-0 to FC St. Pauli.

Team News

Except for David Alaba, who is still recovering from his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear, Real Madrid has a fully fit squad available for the UEFA Super Cup. Statement signing Kylian Mbappe has traveled with the squad and should slide into Ancelotti’s first starting XI of the season.

Atalanta has made some brilliant signings over the summer, headlined by Charles De Ketelaere and Mateo Retegui. Both stars are expected to feature from the off. Gianluca Scamacca and Giorgio Scalvini will miss out due to ACL injuries.

Head-to-Head

Real Madrid and Atalanta have met only twice in their history, with both of those coming in the group stage of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League season. Los Blancos won 3-1 at home before claiming a 1-0 victory away at Atalanta.

Real Madrid vs Atalanta: Prediction

Strengthened with the addition of Mbappe, Real Madrid is the unabashed favorite to win the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. Toni Kroos’ absence could give Atalanta more joy in midfield, but we do not expect Whites to struggle for extended periods.

Our prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Atalanta