Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Where To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction

Sushan Chakraborty
Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Familiar foes Aston Villa and Arsenal will lock horns on Matchday 2 of the 2024-25 Premier League season. Continue reading to get all the key information about the blockbuster weekend showdown.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Date, Time, Venue & Where To Watch In US

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa will go up against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in Premier League Matchday 2. The game will kick off at 5:30 PM BST / 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT on Saturday, August 24.

Since it is a clash between two massive Premier League teams, there is no shortage of viewing and streaming options. According to Arsenal.com, USA Network and Telemundo will broadcast the game live on TV. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can check out fuboTV, nbcsports.com, and NBC Sports App.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Preview

Form

Aston Villa locked horns with West Ham United in their Premier League opener on Saturday, August 17. Playing at West Ham’s London Stadium, Villa put on quite a show, going 1-0 up through Amadou Onana’s strike in the fourth minute. The hosts, however, bounced back before halftime, restoring parity thanks to a Lucas Paqueta penalty in the 37th minute.

Both teams created their fair share of chances in the second half, but it was Villa who had the final laugh. In the 79th minute, Jhon Duran dispatched a fine strike to propel Villa to a 2-1 victory.

Like Aston Villa, Arsenal also enjoyed a winning start to the 2024-25 Premier League season. Arteta’s side welcomed Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Emirates Stadium for the season-opener on Saturday. The Premier League contenders played with poise and conviction, coming away with a straightforward 2-0 victory.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring for the North London club in the 25th minute and Bukayo Saka claimed the insurance goal in the 74th minute.

Fitness

Aston Villa will be without Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings, who are still recovering from knee issues. Right-back Matty Cash picked up a knock in the win over West Ham United but should recover for the game.

Arsenal pair Kieran Tierney (hamstring) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) are weeks away from returning to action, but Fabio Vieira could brush his hip issue aside to report for duty.

Head-To-Head

According to data from Evening Standard, Aston Villa and Arsenal have crossed paths 203 times over the years. Arsenal has a lead in the head-to-head stats with 87 wins. Villa has secured 71 wins, while 45 games have ended without a victor. Interestingly, the two teams have not played out a draw since 2012.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Prediction

It has been 18 games since Aston Villa and Arsenal played out a draw and we anticipate the run to extend this Saturday. The Gunners are on a mission this season and we do not think their former manager will be able to stop them in their tracks. We are predicting Arsenal will secure a 2-1 win at Villa Park on Premier League Matchday 2.

