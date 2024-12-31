49ers: Rookie WR Ricky Pearsall shined on MNF despite the team’s 10th loss

During the 2023 season, the 49ers finished 12-5. That was enough for the team to have the #1 seed in the NFC playoffs. San Francisco narrowly defeated the Lions in the conference championship. The Niners lost the Super Bowl in OT to the Chiefs and their run came to an end.

Unfortunately, San Francisco has not enjoyed that same type of success in 2024. The 49ers lost 40-34 to the Lions on MNF to end Week 17 and the team is 6-10 this season. Injuries have plagued the roster in 2024 and the team was never at full strength. Against the Lions on MNF, rookie WR Ricky Pearsall had his breakout game. He had one of the best individual performances of the night for San Francisco despite their loss. Pearsall could be a big piece of their offensive attack in 2025 with the playoffs out of reach in 2024.

Ricky Pearsall had the best performance of his rookie campaign in Week 17 vs. the Lions

Silver lining: Ricky Pearsall with a career night🔥 8 catches, 141 yards, 1 TD pic.twitter.com/WGQiNGKesS — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) December 31, 2024



With the 31st pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Niners selected WR Ricky Pearsall out of Florida. In August, Pearsall was involved in an attempted robbery and was shot in the chest. Luckily, the gunshot missed all vital organs and the rookie WR made a full recovery. He did have to miss the first six games of the 2024 season but made his debut in Week 7 vs. the Chiefs. Before his career-best game on MNF, Pearsall had a modest role offensively for the 49ers.

However, he was one of Brock Purdy’s favorite targets in Week 17. Pearsall was targeted 10 times and had eight catches for 141 yards and a touchdown. The 24-year-old has an incredible one-handed juggling catch in the first half. He was making athletic catches and showing off his versatility all night for San Francisco. Pearsall is proving that he deserves a bigger role in 2025 for the Niners. We’ll see if the rookie can close out the season strong in Week 18. The 49ers are on the road to face Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.