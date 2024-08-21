NFL

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is not worried about Christian McCaffrey missing a majority of training camp

Zach Wolpin
In 2023, the 49ers finished the season 12-5. That was first in the NFC and San Francisco had the #1 seed in the postseason. All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey helped lead the team to an appearance in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs. Sam Francisco lost the game in OT but the 49ers are still optimistic about the team in 2024. 

Several key players are missing on the offense during training camp for various reasons. Three-time All-Pro OT Trent Williams is holding out hoping to get a new deal signed. Additionally, WR Brandon Aiyuk is holding in and has shown up to camp. However, he is also seeking a long-term extension. Christian McCaffrey has been off the field most of training camp with a calf injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan joked with the media and said he is not overly concerned with his RB missing most of training camp and the preseason.

Will Christian McCaffrey be 100% for Week 1?


The 49ers All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey has been out since August 4th with a calf strain. San Francisco has just under three weeks to let McCaffrey rest before the regular season begins. Calf injuries can be tricky and NFL fans are well aware of the RB’s injury history in the past. In 2023, Christain McCaffrey was unquestionably the best RB in the NFL. His 1,459 rushing yards and 2,023 all-purpose yards led the league. He started 16 of their 17 games and was able to sit in Week 18 after the Niners already clinched the #1 seed in the NFC.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Christian McCaffrey said the RB is still preparing himself for Week 1 even if he cannot practice fully. He spoke about how McCaffrey is so deliberate with every move and decision he makes. Shanahan noted McCaffrey’s work ethic and said that he’s prepared for Week 1 even with the time he’s missed. On August 15, it was reported that McCaffrey increased his activity level on the side practice field. The 28-year-old is eyeing a return and the 49ers are hoping for another productive season from their RB1.

