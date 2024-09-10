NFL

49ers backup RB Jordan Mason had a breakout game in a Week 1 win vs. the Jets

Zach Wolpin
To end Week 1, the New York Jets were on the road for a matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers. Roughly an hour before kickoff, it was announced that Christian McCaffrey would not play. The All-Pro RB has been nursing a calf injury for the last month and was not ready to go for their first game of the season. 

This was a last-minute decision for the 49ers who are trying to protect McCaffrey. In place of CMC, the 49ers gave third-year RB Jordan Mason the first start of his career. Mason went undrafted out of Georgia Tech and is in his third season with San Francisco. Behind one of the best offensive lines in football, Mason had a dominant game with 28 carries for 147 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Jordan Mason had a breakout game on Monday night in the first start of his career


During training camp, RB Christian McCaffrey missed time with a calf injury. San Francisco gave him a month to rehab and recover in hopes he would be ready for Week 1. All signs pointed to McCaffrey starting in Week 1 vs. the Jets. However, those plans quickly changed an hour before kickoff when McCaffrey was ruled out. He was questionable heading into the game after being limited at practice last week. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that McCaffrey expressed confidence he would play in Week 1. Despite his optimism, the All-Pro RB did not play in Week 1.

Luckily, McCaffrey not playing vs. the Jets due to injury did not hurt the 49ers at all. The team called on backup RB Jordan Mason to start the game and he delivered a career-best performance. Mason carried the ball 27 times for 147 rushing yards and a touchdown. He added one catch for five yards as well. San Francisco did not miss a beat on offense without McCaffrey, scoring 32 points vs. the Jets. It was a statement win in Week 1 for the 49ers without arguably the best RB in the league. San Franciso is on the road in Week 2 to face Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

