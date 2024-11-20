NFL

25 modern-era players have been announced as semi-finalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Zach Wolpin
Playing in the NFL is a true honor for anyone who’s stepped on the field. It means you’ve reached the highest level of competition in the sport. Winning a Super Bowl is the ultimate team goal in the NFL and it’s not easy to get that done. The largest individual honor a player can receive is being elected to the Hall of Fame. 

There are currently 378 members and there will be more added this summer. Recently, the NFL announced a list of 25 modern-era players who’ve been named semi-finalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. This includes six first-year eligible candidates like Luke Kuechly, Eli Manning, Terrell Suggs, Earl Thomas, Adam Vinatieri, and Marshal Yanda. Additionally, 17 other players are on the list who were semi-finalists in 2024.

What players will be elected to the Hall of Fame Class of 2025?


Initially, there were 167 candidates eligible to make the Hall of Fame in 2025 before cuts were made in September. After another round of cuts, the list has been trimmed to 25 modern-era candidates. By the end of 2024, the list will shortened again to 15. Four to eight new members are selected each year and the candidates for 2025 are some memorable players. Former Panthers LB Luke Kuechly is in his first year of eligibility to make the Hall of Fame.

Despite only playing eight seasons, Kuechly was a seven-time Pro Bowler and was a five-time first-team All-Pro selection. Two-time Super Bowl Champion QB Eli Manning is also in his first year of eligibility. While Manning has flaws in his career, he’s beaten Tom Brady and the Patriots twice in the Super Bowl. Other notable players in this year’s class of eligibility include Steve Smith Sr., Antonio Gates, Terrell Suggs, Adam Vinetari, and Marshall Yanda. We’ll find out who made the Hall of Fame in 2025 at the NFL honors show in February.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
