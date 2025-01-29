2025 NFL draft: Who are the top four WR prospects in this year’s class?

In less than three months, the 2025 NFL draft will start on Thursday, April 24. This past NFL season, there was not a lot of parody in the NFL. Ten teams finished with five or fewer wins in 2024.

Several teams need to add playmakers through the draft and the 2025 class. One posistion group with star talent is the wide receivers. Heading into the 2025 draft, who are the top WRs in this year’s class?

Who are the top four WRs in the 2025 draft class?

Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

In 2024, Ohio State had several seniors return in hopes of winning a national championship. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka was one of them. The 22-year-old had a career-high 81 catches in 2024 for 1,011 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Egbuka leaves Ohio State as the all-time receptions (205) and receiving yards (2,868) leader. Emeka Egbuka could have left Ohio State after the 2023 season and declared for the draft. At 22, he’s an NFL-ready WR and is one of the top players in his position in 2025.

Matthew Golden, Texas

To begin his collegiate career in 2022, WR Matthew Golden was with the Houston Cougars. He played his freshman and sophomore seasons with Houston. Golden had 76 catches for 988 yards and 13 touchdowns in his time with the Cougars. Ahead of his junior season, Golden hit the transfer portal and signed with Texas. As a member of the Longhorns, Golden was the top WR for QB Quinn Ewers. Golden finished his junior season with 58 catches for 987 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. His nine touchdowns through the air in 2024 led all WRs in the SEC.

Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

One of the most intriguing WRs in the 2025 draft class is Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan. The 21-year-old is six-foot-five, 210 pounds. He’s an explosive playmaker and is a serious vertical threat. During his junior season in 2024, McMillan had 84 catches for 1,319 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. In 2024, McMillan received All-American honors at WR. With his size and talent, McMillan will surely be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. It will be hard for teams to pass on his kind of talent.

Travis Hunter, Colorado

When it comes to the prospect with the most talent in the 2025 class, it’s hard to argue against Travis Hunter. He played WR and CB for the Colorado Buffaloes. Scouts at the next level are enamored with what Hunter can do on the field. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner is a legitimate prospect at WR and CB. As a receiver for Colorado in 2024, Hunter finished with 96 catches for 1,258 yards, and 15 receiving touchdowns. His receptions and receiving touchdowns led all WRs in the Big 12. The 21-year-old wants to play WR and CB in the NFL but the team that drafts him may ask him to only go one way. There’s a lot of injury risk playing offense and defense. That simply doesn’t happen anymore in the NFL. Travis Hunter thinks otherwise.