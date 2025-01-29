NFL

2025 NFL draft: Who are the top four WR prospects in this year’s class?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tetairoa McMillan Arizona pic
Tetairoa McMillan Arizona pic

In less than three months, the 2025 NFL draft will start on Thursday, April 24. This past NFL season, there was not a lot of parody in the NFL. Ten teams finished with five or fewer wins in 2024. 

Several teams need to add playmakers through the draft and the 2025 class. One posistion group with star talent is the wide receivers. Heading into the 2025 draft, who are the top WRs in this year’s class?

Who are the top four WRs in the 2025 draft class?


Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

In 2024, Ohio State had several seniors return in hopes of winning a national championship. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka was one of them. The 22-year-old had a career-high 81 catches in 2024 for 1,011 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Egbuka leaves Ohio State as the all-time receptions (205) and receiving yards (2,868) leader. Emeka Egbuka could have left Ohio State after the 2023 season and declared for the draft. At 22, he’s an NFL-ready WR and is one of the top players in his position in 2025.

Matthew Golden, Texas

To begin his collegiate career in 2022, WR Matthew Golden was with the Houston Cougars. He played his freshman and sophomore seasons with Houston. Golden had 76 catches for 988 yards and 13 touchdowns in his time with the Cougars. Ahead of his junior season, Golden hit the transfer portal and signed with Texas. As a member of the Longhorns, Golden was the top WR for QB Quinn Ewers. Golden finished his junior season with 58 catches for 987 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. His nine touchdowns through the air in 2024 led all WRs in the SEC.

Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

One of the most intriguing WRs in the 2025 draft class is Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan. The 21-year-old is six-foot-five, 210 pounds. He’s an explosive playmaker and is a serious vertical threat. During his junior season in 2024, McMillan had 84 catches for 1,319 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. In 2024, McMillan received All-American honors at WR. With his size and talent, McMillan will surely be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. It will be hard for teams to pass on his kind of talent.

Travis Hunter, Colorado

When it comes to the prospect with the most talent in the 2025 class, it’s hard to argue against Travis Hunter. He played WR and CB for the Colorado Buffaloes. Scouts at the next level are enamored with what Hunter can do on the field. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner is a legitimate prospect at WR and CB. As a receiver for Colorado in 2024, Hunter finished with 96 catches for 1,258 yards, and 15 receiving touchdowns. His receptions and receiving touchdowns led all WRs in the Big 12. The 21-year-old wants to play WR and CB in the NFL but the team that drafts him may ask him to only go one way. There’s a lot of injury risk playing offense and defense. That simply doesn’t happen anymore in the NFL. Travis Hunter thinks otherwise.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Tetairoa McMillan Arizona pic
NFL

LATEST 2025 NFL draft: Who are the top four WR prospects in this year’s class?

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 29 2025
Kellen Moore Eagles pic
NFL
Eagles OC Kellen Moore could be the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 29 2025

Seven teams parted ways with their head coach after the 2024 season. Six of those seven teams have already found their head coach in 2025. That includes the Cowboys, Raiders,…

Matt Eberflus Bears pic
NFL
Matt Eberflus will be the next defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 28 2025

For three seasons, Matt Eberflus was head coach of the Chicago Bears. After 12 games in 2024, he was fired. The 54-year-old has been a head coach or defensive coordinator…

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields pic
NFL
Steelers are ‘unlikely’ to bring back Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in 2025
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 28 2025
Malik Nabers Giants pic
NFL
Malik Nabers is Amon-Ra St. Brown’s injury replacement for the 2025 Pro Bowl
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 27 2025
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs pic
NFL
Patrick Mahomes has the second most playoff wins (17) by a QB in NFL history
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 27 2025
Super Bowl 59 logo
NFL
Super Bowl 2025: Kansas City and Philadelphia to play for the second time in three postseasons
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 27 2025
Arrow to top