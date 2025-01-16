NFL

2025 NFL draft: Why Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. is ready for the next level

Zach Wolpin
The 2024 collegiate football season was the first year of the 12-team expanded playoff. Games in November and December had more meaning than ever before. Teams like Tennessee, Boise State, and Notre Dame got a chance to compete with the top programs in the country. 

In the first round of the CFP, the #9 Tennessee Volunteers were on the road vs. #8 Ohio State. Tennessee was no match for the Buckeyes and they lost 42-17. After a 10-3 finish in 2024, one Tennessee player is foregoing his senior season and is ready for the NFL. Defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. announced on Wednesday that he is decalring for the 2025 NFL draft. Pearce Jr. is one of the top defensive players in his class.

James Pearce Jr. has decalred for the 2025 NFL Draft


Coming out of high school, James Pearce Jr. was the #11 ranked player in the country in the class of 2022. He was the top recriut out of North Carolina. Pearce Jr. recieved 13 power five offers around the country but ultimaltley picked the Voulenteers. The 2022 season was Pearce Jr.’s first season in college football. He played in 13 games for the Voulenteers and finished with two sacks and two tackles for loss. During his sophomore campign in 2023, Pearce Jr, had a breakout year.

His (10.0) sacks led all SEC players in 2023. Pearce Jr. added 15 tackles for loss and an interception. The 2024 season was Pearce’s junior season and his production took a small step back. He finished with (7.5) sacks and 13 tackles for loss in 2024. In back-to-back seasons, Pearce Jr. earned first-team All-SEC honors. On top of that, he was a semifinalist for the Bednarik, Lombardi, and Walter Camp Player of the Year awards. According to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., James Pearce is the #3 outside linebacker prospect in 2025 behind Abdul Carter and Mykel Williams. We’ll wait and see where Pearce Jr. gets drafted in April.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
