Golf

2023 Ryder Cup Day 1 Tee Times: When Do The Foursome & Fourball Matches Begin?

Kyle Curran
2023 Ryder Cup Rome

The 2023 Ryder Cup is almost upon us as 24 of the best golfers from America and Europe prepare for battle in the biggest team golf event in the world. Check out the Ryder Cup day 1 tee times below ahead of Friday’s action. 

Day One Schedule (Friday, 29th September 2023)

There is a six hour time difference from local time in Rome, Italy (CEST) to Eastern Time (EST)

  • Morning: Foursomes 7:35am – 8:20am local time (1:35am – 2:20am EST)
  • Afternoon: Fourballs 12:25pm-13:10pm local time (6:25am – 7:10am EST)

Ryder Cup Day 1 Tee Times

Note: All pairings will be updated when announced 

Ryder Cup Day 1 Tee Times (morning): 4 Foursomes

  • 7:35am (1:35am EST) – Foursome Match 1
  • 7:50am (1:50am EST) – Foursome Match 2
  • 8:05am (2:05am EST) – Foursome Match 3
  • 8:20am (2:20am EST) – Foursome Match 4

Ryder Cup Day 1 Tee Times (afternoon): 4 Fourballs

  • 12:25pm (6:25am EST) – Fourball Match 1
  • 12:40pm (6:40am EST) – Fourball Match 2
  • 12:55pm (6:55am EST) – Fourball Match 3
  • 13:10pm (7:10am EST) – Fourball Match 4

Who Is Playing For USA & Europe?

USA Ryder Cup Team:

  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Brian Harman
  • Max Homa
  • Justin Thomas
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Rickie Fowler
  • Sam Burns

Europe Ryder Cup Team:

  • Rory McIlroy
  • Jon Rahm
  • Viktor Hovland
  • Matt Fitzpatrick
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Justin Rose
  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Robert MacIntyre
  • Shane Lowry
  • Sepp Straka
  • Ludvig Aberg
  • Nicolai Hojgaard

Ryder Cup Important Info

  • ⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup
  • 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1
  • 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC
  •  🏟  Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy
  • 🎲 Odds (to lift trophy): USA -115 | Europe -105 |

