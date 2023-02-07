NFL

10 of 11 Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Offensive Starters Acquired Through NFL Draft

David Evans
When the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, many of their offensive starters will have only ever played for one team. The Eagles have drafted ten of their offensive starters, including quarterback Jalen Hurts. The only starter not drafted by the Eagles is wide receiver AJ Brown, who was acquired in a draft-night trade from the Tennessee Titans.

On the other hand, the Chiefs only have just five drafted starters on their offense. The rest of their starters come from free agency and trades. Despite the odds being against them, the Eagles have found success in their drafting strategies, and Howie Roseman, the Eagles’ GM and VP of Football Operations deserves much of the credit.

Howie Roseman and Staff Don’t Miss

Roseman, who has been with the Eagles in various roles since 2010, has led the team’s drafting efforts. Under his guidance, the Eagles have been able to find talented players who have made significant contributions to the team’s success. The draft is often referred to as a lottery, but the Eagles seem to have found a winning formula. Howie Roseman, a two-time NFL Executive of the Year, simply does not miss.

The drafting of Hurts, for example, was a bold move that has paid off for the Eagles. Hurts, who was drafted in the second round of the 2020 draft, has been a versatile and dynamic player for the Eagles. He has provided stability at the quarterback position, and his ability to run the ball has added a new dimension to the Eagles’ offense.

Defensive Stalwarts Also Drafted By Eagles

The Eagles’ success in drafting has not been limited to just their offense. Their defense, which has been one of the best in the league this season, is also filled with players who were drafted by the team. Players like defensive end Brandon Graham, who was drafted in the first round of the 2010 draft, and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who was drafted in the first round of the 2012 draft, have been key contributors to the Eagles’ defensive success.

However, it’s not just the draft picks that have helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl. The team’s staff, including Roseman and his scouting department, deserve credit for their ability to identify talented players and bring them to Philadelphia. The team’s success in free agency and trades, such as the acquisition of Brown, has also played a big role in their success this season.

While the draft may be a crapshoot for some teams, the Eagles have found a way to maximize their opportunities. With ten of their eleven offensive starters being drafted, the Eagles’ drafting success is on full display in Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs. The team’s ability to find and develop talented players has been a major factor in their success, and it will be interesting to see if they can continue this success in the future.

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
