Newcastle United fans react to reports that club are keen on Benfica left-back Andre Almeida

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Newcastle United are interested in signing Benfica right-back Andre Almeida, but they face stiff competition for his signature from Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion.
The Sun earlier reported that Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and Southampton are also keen on the 28-year-old who craves a move to the top-flight.
Newcastle need to strengthen at right-back, and Almeida will be a perfect fit given his quality and experience.
The £8 million-rated defender helped Benfica win the Liga NOS title last season with 11 assists and two goals in 33 appearances.
The Portuguese boasts of four Primeira Ligas, two Portuguese Cups, four League Cups and two Super Cups with Benfica, but it remains to be seen if Newcastle will make a move for him given the reservations owner Mike Ashley has about old players.
Should a takeover go through, the new owners would probably have their own transfer plans and might bring in a new manager, with former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho already linked with the job.
A lot of Newcastle fans are skeptical about the club’s summer transfer plans as the uncertainty surrounding Benitez’s future at Saint James’ Park has put almost everything on hold.
Almeida will be suitable for the Magpies, but most fans believe a move might not be on the cards, and here is how they reacted to news linking him with the club on Twitter:
28yrs Old
Costs money
Other clubs interested
Big Mike says no
— This Dave (@ThisDave) June 12, 2019
No we’re not, he’s 28 and Ashley is still in charge.
— Josh Meredith (@JMere24) June 12, 2019
Other teams are interested and he costs money so we’re not buying him then 🤦🏽♂️
— Jonny Ferguson (@JonnyFerguson) June 12, 2019
28 yo, no chance
— Guy Abrahami (@Guy_Abrahami) June 12, 2019
Too old, won't sign him
— Craig Cottingham (@CraigCottingha3) June 12, 2019
Might not even have a manager but we’re in the hunt for players 🙄🙄
— young trev (@youngtrev23) June 12, 2019
We don’t even have a manager
— TrotzHasGreatNY(.)(.) (@MMBNYI) June 12, 2019
He’s class
— Alex (@Alex53775364) June 12, 2019