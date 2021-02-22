Newcastle United are not considering a change in manager at the moment

Newcastle United suffered their 14th Premier League defeat of the season at the hands of Manchester United last night, and only three points currently stand between them and 18th-placed Fulham.

The Magpies have won just seven games all season, with two of them coming in the last 14 games.





They host Wolverhampton Wanderers next and a defeat will see them drop into the relegation zone if Fulham beat Crystal Palace.

Newcastle fans want head coach Steve Bruce sacked as they are not confident that he can keep the team up, but it does not appear that will be happening despite reports over the weekend claiming that former manager Rafa Benitez has been contacted.

According to The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, the St. James’ Park outfit are not considering a managerial change right now.

However, that could change in an instant if Newcastle owner and chairman Mike Ashley decides to intervene.

Told again this morning from sources that #nufc are not considering a change in manager. Now this can change in a flash if Ashley intervenes but I’m told he remains hands off regarding decision making at club which is low on list of business priorities at the moment 🤷‍♂️ — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) February 22, 2021

This is not exactly what Newcastle fans want to hear right now, and they can only hope that their team remains in the top-flight at the end of the season.

Bruce will be very desperate to turn things around, and it will be interesting to see if he will be left to oversee the remaining 13 games.

The Magpies have still to play the likes of Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, West Ham United, Arsenal, Leicester City and Manchester City before meeting Fulham on the last day of the campaign, and things look very bleak for them as far as survival goes.

It could be too little, too late if Ashley decides to sack Bruce when Newcastle are neck-deep in the relegation battle, and he would have to bear a huge loss when selling the club if they are in the Championship next term.

