Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer reacts to Fulham win over Sheffield United

Fulham secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Sheffield United last night, with the result handing their survival chances a massive boost.

The Cottagers are only three points off safety, and Newcastle United will need to secure a win against Manchester United at Old Trafford tonight in order not to edge closer to a full-blown relegation battle.





Ending matchday 25 with only three points above Fulham will not do the Magpies’ confidence any good, and their fans are already afraid that a spell in the drop zone is inevitably on the cards.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer was keeping an eye on Fulham’s game last night, and his reaction to Gary Lineker’s comments on Ademola Lookman’s winner speaks volumes.

Newcastle have just two wins and two draws in their last 13 Premier League games, and they will have to do better in their next 13 games.

They face Fulham right after that on the last day of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign, and it will be interesting to see whether the clash will have a huge say on the relegation race.

Steve Bruce’s side still have to face the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, West Ham United, Arsenal, Leicester City and Manchester City, and Fulham will definitely fancy their chances of escaping the drop.

Scott Parker’s side also have some tough games ahead, though, with clashes against Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Man Utd still to come, but just a defeat in their last seven league games is a sign that they have what it takes to successfully navigate the murky waters of relegation in the coming weeks.

