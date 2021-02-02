Marseille suspend Andre Villas-Boas from head coach role

Marseille have confirmed that they have suspended manager Andre Villas-Boas through a statement on their official website.

Earlier today, the 43-year-old sensationally tended his resignation after the club signed Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham on loan when he was not interested in him.





Les Phoceens have now released a formal statement confirming that they have suspended the Portuguese from the head coach role with immediate effect.

The club added that his comments against general manager Pablo Longoria are ‘unacceptable’ and possible sanctions will be taken against him after disciplinary proceedings.

L’Olympique de Marseille annonce la mise à pied à titre conservatoire d’André Villas-Boas. — Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) February 2, 2021

Sportslens view:

Marseille have been burdened by financial concerns and their league form has been dreadful of late with just one point gained from four games.

Amidst this, the fans have expressed their anger and recently set fire to a training ground building which led to the postponement of the Rennes clash.

On deadline day, the club made their fourth signing of the winter transfer window with the arrival of Ntcham on loan with the option to buy.

Villas-Boas was pretty much against the decision to sign the Frenchman, but wanting to leave the club for this reason came out of the blue.

Les Phoceens could have accepted his resignation but instead, they have opted to suspend him for disciplinary proceedings. They may now have to pay a compensation fee.

