MacArthur plans talks with Jedinak after Villa exit, here’s why deal may collapse

Aston Villa confirmed on Saturday that Mile Jedinak had been released, and reports throughout the season suggested that the central midfielder could return to Australia after he was finished in England. Macarthur wanted the 34-year-old to be their one of their marquee signings.
Jedinak joined Villa from Crystal Palace in 2016 and went on to make 80 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating four goals. The Australian international fell out of favour under Dean Smith in 2018/19, featuring in just eight Championship games since September, so his exit wasn’t a surprise.
The Sydney Morning Herald said in May that Macarthur FC are planning to hold talks with Jedinak, but a potential deal may collapse as the club won’t compete in the Australian A-League until 2020/21.
With Jedinak turning 35 later this year, he can’t afford to wait an entire year before representing the newcomers in the top-flight. That’s not to say a return to Australia is entirely dead in the water, however.
Jedinak was born in Sydney, has played for Sydney United on three separate occasions and would be joining his hometown club if he made the switch to Macarthur, as the professional side are based in South Western Sydney.
