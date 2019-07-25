Lucas Digne says Everton have the same effect on him as Barcelona had

France international left-back Lucas Digne has been an inspired signing for Everton since arriving from Barcelona for £18 million last summer.
The 26-year-old featured in 35 Premier League games last term, scoring four times and assisting four others, and has quickly become a fan’s favourite.
Digne will be looking forward to doing more next season and establishing himself as one of the best in his position in the English top-flight ahead of Euros 2020.
The former Barcelona defender believes Everton, just like the Catalans, are “more than a club”, revealing that there is a special feeling that has emotionally attached him to the club since his arrival last summer.
“When you sign for Everton, you feel the spirit,” the Frenchman told ECHO.
“You feel it’s about more than just the club. It’s crazy really.
“We are working on building something here and I’m excited to push on. As far as history goes, it’s always good to learn these things about the club.”
While Digne struggled to displace Jordi Alba at Barcelona, he definitely enjoyed his time at the club and will be hoping he can have a similar feeling at Goodison Park.
The Everton faithful have fallen in love with the former Paris Saint-Germain man, and that is understandable given the ease with which he hit the ground running last term.
Manager Marco Silva wants to help the Toffees to the top-six, and quality recruitments are being made to make sure that is possible.
The Merseysiders are one of the biggest sides in the land, and as Digne continues to discover, are, like Barcelona, more than just a club.