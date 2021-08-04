Liverpool set to earn around £6 million as Danny Ings leaves Southampton for Aston Villa

Liverpool are entitled to 20 percent of the profit Southampton have made from selling Danny Ings to Aston Villa, according to The Athletic.

The Reds inserted a sell-on clause when they sold the England international striker to the Saints in 2018 and will now earn around £6 million after he was sold for £30m.

Sportslens View

It is a huge and unexpected windfall for Liverpool as no one saw the deal coming, and it would go a long way in helping boost their coffers.

Ings joined the Reds from Burnley in the summer of 2015, leaving three seasons later for Southampton.

Injuries and lack of playing opportunities limited him to just 25 appearances and four goals across all competitions for Liverpool, but his fitness has improved since he left.

Ings featured in 100 games across all competitions for the Saints, registering 46 goals and breaking into the Three Lions set-up.

He missed out on Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad and will now look to force his way into next summer’s World Cup squad alongside Ollie Watkins.

Liverpool will consider themselves lucky for landing such a windfall as Ings only had a year left on his Southampton deal and would have left for nothing next summer.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has only signed a centre-back this summer but could bring in an attacker if he loses one of his fringe forwards.

Adding £6m to his transfer budget comes as a huge boost, and it could go a long way in helping land a quality addition.

