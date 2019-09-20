Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes former Aston Villa and Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is now a £60 million player

Aston Villa secured Premier League promotion last season after winning the Championship play-offs at the expense of Derby County.
While he didn’t score in the final at Wembley, England youth international striker Tammy Abraham played a huge role in the successful campaign of Dean Smith’s side, scoring 25 league goals in 37 league appearances.
The 21-year-old has since returned to Chelsea after his season-long loan with Villa, and has hit the ground running this term, scoring seven goals in five Premier League games so far.
Villa have replaced Abraham with Brazilian striker Wesley, but he has only scored once so far.
The Villa Park outfit will hope their summer recruitment can produce a similar return to what the Chelsea academy graduate delivered last term, and there is no doubt that Smith would have wished to secure his services permanently.
While the Blues’ two-window transfer ban made that impossible, the Midland outfit would have no doubt struggled to meet their asking price.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Abraham is now worth around £60 million, and there is no way Villa would have been able to pay that much for his permanent services.
“It’s a really exciting team, it reminds me a little bit of my team at Borussia Dortmund a few years back when they were really young, even younger than this team now at Chelsea. And people always talked about how young they were, but they only played because they were that good, not because they were that young,” the Red boss said.
“They brought in Christian Pulisic for £60 million and all the players around him have the same value.
“Tammy Abraham is now a £60 million player, Mason Mount for sure is a £60 million player if not more, Hudson-Odoi was before that already.
Staying up is top of Villa’s plans this term, but they have struggled to hit the ground running, picking up just four points in five games.
They need to score more goals if they are to do so, and are definitely hoping they get a quality finisher like Abraham in Wesley.